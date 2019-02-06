Halle Berry Shows Off Gorgeous Legs In New Instagram Photo, Insider Reveals How She Still Looks So Young

It’s no secret Halle Berry is a timeless beauty, because she just continues to get better with age. Now, fans are raving about the famed actress’s latest Instagram post. Although the photo was relatively innocent, most fans have noticed Halle Berry’s striking beauty yet again. According to Hollywood Life, on Monday, February 4, Halle spent the day indoors due to bad weather — but she also took to Instagram with an interesting post. The photo she shared captured her and her dog in her bed.

The actress appeared to be engrossed in a book, but most fans paid very little attention to that — focusing on the actress’s flawless skin and strikingly beautiful legs. The photo has gone viral in a short period of time, and fans have complimented Halle on her beauty.

The latest news follows previous interviews Halle Berry has conducted. On many occasions, the Monster’s Ball actress has been commended for her diet and exercise regime. For years, Halle Berry has taken her health very seriously — dieting and exercising to maintain her figure for personal and professional reasons. She’s also shared details about her life outside of the limelight, revealing how she stays in shape. But even now, many fans are still wondering how she continues to thrive. Halle Berry has been in the entertainment industry for nearly 30 years — and she still doesn’t appear to be aging.

Now, an insider close to Halle Berry has shared details about her diet, revealing how she still manages to maintain her beautiful looks and her curvy figure. It has been reported that Halle is actually a keto diet fanatic. Halle Berry absolutely swears by the keto diet,” an insider told the publication. The insider went on to discuss how Halle Berry typically refrains from eating three meals a day, but instead focuses on what’s described as “interval eating.” “Halle sticks mainly to a lot of snacks and eats just a little bit of food throughout the day, especially protein bars,” the insider said.

Like everyone else, Halle Berry reportedly has favorite snacks. The insider went on to share details about the protein bars she prefers. “One of her favorite go-to’s is Bulletproof’s Vanilla Shortbread Collagen Protein Bars. She absolutely swears by bars because she likes to keep her sugar down.” By combining the keto diet and interval eating, “Halle feels most energized and charged throughout the day when following this regimen,” the insider revealed.