Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman’s Short-Lived Truce Ends Hilariously: ‘He’s A Total F**king Ar*ehole’

Ryan Reynolds is known to be a prankster of note. From his wife to fellow actors to fans who make the mistake of tweeting to him, no one is safe from his hijinks. Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine in the X-Men universe, has had to listen to plenty of Reynolds’ joking. The Deadpool actor has famously repeatedly demanded the Australian actor return as Wolverine in his films despite numerous rebuttals and the fact that Jackman has already said he is done with the character.

The pair have been playfully warring over social media for years already, entertaining fans the world over with the fake feud. Just recently, the pair decided to call a truce, according to Entertainment Weekly, and part of that truce was an agreement to each create an advert for the other.

Reynolds created an advertisement for the Laughing Man Coffee Company, a project started by Jackman. The ad features Reynolds as the narrator praising the wonderful product Jackman’s company has created and the positive impact it has had on so many communities.

“And Hugh could be behind such a Hugh-roic company? Hugh guessed it, my friend, Hugh Jackman,” Reynolds finished the ad, showing Jackman interacting with some of the people in whose lives he is making such an important difference.

Cut back to the studio with Reynolds and Jackman, and the Deadpool actor looked quite pleased with himself. Jackman, on the other hand, looked a little like someone just took the last cookie he had been eyeing. Somewhat shocked, he responded with “that looked really professional.”

Reynolds seemed to only make the situation more awkward when he pointed out the ad had cost him a million dollars.

It was at that point Jackman tried to not-so-gracefully back out of showing his own ad for Reynolds, making some halfhearted excuse that it wasn’t finished. Reynolds wasn’t having it and insisted it was played back in whatever state Jackman had left it. He was only going to be disappointed.

Jackman’s less than 30-second ad saw him sitting on a dark leather sofa, opening up with a doozy of an insult.

“Ryan Reynolds is a complete and total f**king ar*ehole.”

After pausing for a second, he added, “the gin is pretty great though, I’ll have to try it someday.” Picking up the bottle as if to take a sip, he changed his mind a moment later, instead tipping the bottle over on the table and watching the expensive gin spill out across the table.

Back in the studio, Reynolds looked horrified, and Jackman had an amusing explanation for the faux pas.

“Sorry man, I didn’t think the truce was actually real…”

Safe to say the fake feud will continue to entertain fans on Twitter!