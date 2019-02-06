Khloe Kardashian Calls Sister Kourtney Her Soulmate

Khloe Kardashian may be dating NBA star Tristan Thompson, but she claims that her soulmate is actually her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

On Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to reveal that she believes her big sister is one of the people she was absolutely meant to live life with — calling Kourtney her “soulmate” while posting an adorable snapshot of the two.

In the photograph, the sisters are seen in the studio, where they film interviews for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Khloe is striking a sexy and chic pose as she wears distressed jeans — and a low cut brown top, one that shows off her ample cleavage.

Khloe has her long blonde hair parted down the middle, styled in loose waves which fall down her back and over her shoulder, resting on her lap. She has her legs crossed. She also sports a full face of makeup — including a dark smoky eye, long lashes, and pink lips.

Meanwhile, Kourtney is sitting next to her — looking away from the camera as she strikes a goofy pose. Kourtney rolls her eyes and opens her mouth as she looks away from Khloe. Kourtney wears an all-black ensemble, and has her dark hair parted down the middle. It is slicked back into a sleek bun at the base of her head.

The oldest Kardashian sister also dons a full glam look, going with darkened eyebrows and lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a nude lip color on her pout.

Meanwhile, fans can’t help but wonder if Khloe Kardashian is taking a dig at Tristan Thompson by proclaiming Kourtney Kardashian her soulmate. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, things have not been easy for Khloe and Tristan over the past year.

Back in April, the basketball player was busted cheating on the reality star when footage of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s first child — a daughter named True — just hours after the cheating scandal erupted.

However, Kardashian gave Thompson a second chance, and the two stayed together in hopes of keeping their family intact. However, Khloe did not move back to Cleveland with Tristan for the start of the NBA season, and has remained in L.A. ever since. She’s been flying off to visit him when her schedule allows.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and her family when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs a new season later this year.