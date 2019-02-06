Priyanka Chopra Gives Adorable Reason For Taking Nick Jonas’ Last Name

Say hello to Priyanka Chopra Jonas. After two months of married bliss with singer Nick Jonas, the actress, 36, revealed she decided to take her husband’s name when she appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, according to E! News. During her interview, Chopra told host Jimmy Fallon that the choice to add on to her name was something that came naturally for her.

“I didn’t realize it was that much of a big deal until I did it,” she told Fallon. “I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family. I’m a little traditional and old school like that.”

Chopra also clarified during the interview that she isn’t giving up any part of her identity by taking on the former child star’s name. Instead, she believes he is gaining a piece of her during this process.

The couple married after a six-month-long engagement and had reportedly only been dating since May 2018. They were married at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. According to E! News, the western wedding ceremony was officiated by Jonas’ father, Kevin Jonas Sr. for the Christian ceremony. Chopra wore a Ralph Lauren gown and her mother walked her down the aisle.

Their weekend-long wedding in India included their closest family members and friends, including Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner. It was also filled with Chopra’s traditions and roots. She revealed on The Tonight Show that it was something she initially didn’t want. Chopra also said that Jonas was the one that eventually convinced her, stating that it was important for him to take the bride from her home.

Married life has been seemingly great for the pair over the last few months. They were seen together on Sunday snuggled up while watching the Super Bowl, which Chopra shared on her Instagram page with the caption, “Home.”

When asked about married life on The Tonight Show, she said it was different.

Chopra can be seen on the big screen in Isn’t it Romantic, a romantic comedy starring Rebel Wilson. The film will be in theatres on February 13 and also stars Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. Jonas will also take on a few acting roles this year, including Midway in November. He will star alongside Mandy Moore and Woody Harrelson. He will also lend his voice to an animated feature, Ugly Dolls, in May, alongside Emma Roberts and Kelly Clarkson.