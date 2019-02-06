Kenya Moore Shows Off Stunning Post-Baby Weight Loss In Latest Instagram Post

Kenya Moore looks better than ever just three months after giving birth to her first child. The 48-year-old actress shared a stunning transformation photo collage on Wednesday, and revealed to fans a few of her secrets to shedding off those postpartum pounds.

The photos, which appeared on Moore’s Instagram feed, showed the new mother during and after pregnancy. On the left, Moore sports a tight orange dress with a deep corset-tied v-neck. Her blossoming baby bump is on full display as she poses to show off her figure. On the right, Moore’s tummy is completely flat as she dons a white bikini on the beach, smiling at the camera.

“Thanks for all of the positive comments and DM’s about my ‘SNAP BACK’. I gained so much weight carrying my little bundle of joy but every pound was worth it when I look at her,” Moore began in the caption.

So, how did she lose all that baby weight in just three months? The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she started using the BODY Complete Detox Kit by BODY Complete Rx after a friend recommended it. According to their website, the Body Complete Detox Kit helps to enhance metabolism, boost energy, reduce bloating, and suppress the appetite.

Moore explained that she uses BODY Complete Rx’s vegan protein as a meal replacement every day — in addition to the detox kit.

“Three months postpartum I’m starting to feel like me again!” Moore continued. “You have this momma feeling fabulous!”

Moore gave birth to her daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, in early November of 2018. She shares Brooklyn with husband, Marc Daly. Her daughter is healthy and happy, but Moore did experience some frightening complications during pregnancy and childbirth, People reported.

In late October, the former Miss USA revealed that she tested positive for preeclampsia, a complication that caused her to gain “17 pounds in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine,” sources say.

Moore needed to give birth via an emergency cesarean section a few days after receiving the news. Brooklyn and her mother are now in good condition.

The star kept fans updated on her pregnancy the entire way, and has since been documenting her weight loss journey.

Although she is spending time away from television to take care of her baby, Moore teased via Instagram Live earlier this week that she may soon return to Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to Celebrity Insider.

“My motto in life is ‘never say never,'” she said slyly.