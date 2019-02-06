Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Skimpy, Skintight White Dress

Emily Ratajkowski has set Instagram on fire today. The stunning model went on a photo-sharing spree on the social media platform, posting a series of racy snapshots of herself — as well as a raunchy new video, per a previous report from the Inquisitr.

In the latest snap shared today on her Instagram page, the Gone Girl actress swathed her impeccable curves in a short, skintight white dress that hugged her enviable figure.

In the photo, the 27-year-old model gives a sultry look to the camera as she poses inside a New York City-style bodega next to the liquor section. The sexy snapshot shows the I Feel Pretty actress arching her back to show off her curvy derriere.

The gorgeous model shows plenty of skin, showcasing her toned, long legs — which are made to look even suppler by the pair of big, white sneakers that Emily chose to pair her dress with.

In the snapshot, the model looked effortlessly sexy as she wore her long brown tresses in a relaxed, wavy style. In addition, Emily opted for a natural-looking makeup that further accentuated her beauty.

The new photo received a lot of attention from Emily’s Instagram followers, who rushed to the comment section to compliment the model on her sizzling look. Her fans expressed her admiration in an array of different languages, leaving sweet comments in French, Italian, Polish, Russian, and even Hebrew. The photo racked up nearly 500,000 likes within an hour of being posted, garnering just shy of 570,000 likes and 1,600 comments within two hours.

Believe it or not, this is actually not the most provocative photo that Emily has posted today. Earlier during the day, the model shared a revealing snapshot in which she flaunted her figure in a crop top and miniskirt, as reported by the Inquisitr.

About an hour later, Emily took to Instagram again and sent pulses racing with a sensual snap of herself modeling a set of see-through, nude underwear, the Inquisitr reported. That particular photo earned more than 1.3 million likes and a little over 6,250 comments.

The sweltering Instagram snaps are part of a promotional photo shoot that adverts Emily’s new line of lingerie and loungewear clothing, BODY. The new collection is part of the model’s Inamorata clothing line and is described by Emily as “more than lingerie.”

The recently launched BODY line includes both lacy lingerie pieces, as well as a string of comfy, cute loungewear pieces that can be used for sleeping, for working out, or simply to “strut your stuff around,” as shown on the Inamorata website.

Aside from the skimpy dress modeled by Emily in her latest Instagram snap, the BODY loungewear line also includes shorts, bralette tops, tank tops, and a wide selection of bikinis. To illustrate the BODY bikini line, Emily posed in a high-rise dark orange thong for a 90s-vibe photo shared earlier today by the Inamorata Instagram page.