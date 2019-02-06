Denise Richards Opens Up About Her Daughter Eloise, Reveals She Has Special Needs

Actress Denise Richards is opening up about her daughter, Eloise, and revealed that the 7-year-old has special needs. Eloise — who was adopted by Richards in 2011 — is one of three daughters belonging to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starlet.

Richards sat down with People and opened up about her daughter’s chromosomal disorder. She confessed that she had noticed early on that Eloise wasn’t meeting certain, typical milestones that babies usually meet by a certain age. She said that the family is learning every day how to best navigate Eloise’s needs, but that she is proud of how she is raising her children — especially in this day and age, where things are so different from the generation that Richards grew up in.

“She can only say a handful of words. And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she’s emotionally 3 years old. It’s been challenging. I’m learning every day because they don’t really have a road map for her particular case,” Richards told People.

The Wild Things actress also said that Eloise wasn’t able to sit up on her own for quite a while, and that she didn’t learn to walk on her own until age 2 — and was only able to do so after lengthy physical therapy.

Richards and her current husband, fellow actor Aaron Phypers, tied the knot in Malibu last year. The couple had been secretly engaged for months, according to Us Weekly, as they didn’t want a lot of attention on their wedding — which was a small and intimate affair. Richards rocked a modern looking, strapless gown and the duo drove off into the sunset on a motorcycle after saying “I do.” Phypers has kept his distance from Richards’ RHOBH cameras, however.

Richards also said that she and her family are optimistic about Eloise’s future. Richards is a pro at updating her fans of that family’s fun times, trips, and adventures with her daughters. Her two oldest daughters — Sam, 14, and Lola, 13 — are shared with Richards’ ex, Charlie Sheen. They also make several appearances alongside Eloise on the actress’s Instagram account.

“Every child is different. You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don’t know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what’s best for your children, and you just do it,” Richards added.

Fans of the Love Actually actress will be keeping an eye on her social media accounts for more adorable updates on her life as a newlywed, and her journey as a caring, loving mother to her girls.