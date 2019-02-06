Hayden Panettiere Rarely Seeing Her Daughter: ‘It’s A Sad Situation,’ Per ‘Us Weekly’

Hayden Panettiere has spent a lot of time away from her daughter over the past year since the little girl moved out of the country to live with her father.

According to a report by Us Weekly, Hayden Panettiere’s 4-year-old daughter, Kaya, has been living in the Ukraine with her father, heavyweight champion boxer, Wladimir Klitschko, who is raising the little girl with the help of his mother.

Hayden “hasn’t had much time” with her daughter, a source reveals.

“She knows the child being with her is not best for [Kaya right now], It’s a sad situation,” the insider adds.

Klitschko and Panettiere were together for nine years before calling it quits in August 2018. Hayden quickly moved on and began dating Brian Hickerson, but rumor has it that those close to the former Nashville star are not happy about the relationship.

“It’s not a healthy situation,” the source claims.

However, Hickson spoke out on those rumors, telling Access, “Just to be clear, Hayden’s friends and family are not worried about her at all.”

Following the split from Klitschko, Hayden claims that she and her ex-husband still get along very well, and have a lot of respect for another other, claiming they were still friends following their breakup.

Currently, Hayden Panettiere is living in L.A., but is said to be traveling back and forth to Europe in order to visit her little girl. In addition, Wladimir also travels back and forth for visits, according to the actress’ mother, Lesley Vogel.

Back on set! Not the normal Juliette outfit, but soon you’ll see why ???? pic.twitter.com/hhngwmPF1l — Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) February 6, 2018

Recently, there have been rumors that Hayden hasn’t seen her daughter in over four months.

“It’s heartbreaking and challenging. They didn’t spend the holidays together,” an insider tells the outlet of Panettiere’s relationship with her little girl.

Speculation is flying about Hayden’s health and lifestyle as well. Rumors about possible substance abuse have been broached among fans of the actress, who checked herself into rehab back in 2016 after reportedly struggling with postpartum depression.

During a recent appearance at a movie premiere, a source claims that Hayden was stumbling around and that her boyfriend, Brian, was “almost holding her up” so that she could walk. Sources tell the magazine that alcohol abuse was an issue for Panettiere during the end of her run on Nashville.

“Something just didn’t seem right,” an insider claimed.

Hayden Panettiere has not spoken out about all of the rumors surrounding her life, career, and her daughter with Klitschko.