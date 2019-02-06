Josephine Skriver Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Striped Crop Top For Latest Instagram Snap

In between rocking some gorgeous looks down the runway, Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver shows off her stunning beauty for her followers on social media. The 25-year-old supermodel did just that today in a risque new post to her widely-followed Instagram account that fans went wild for.

Josephine’s latest social media snap shared on Wednesday, February 6, captured her at the bottom of a large, metal staircase. The Danish beauty rocked a chic black-and-white-striped crop top that flaunted her insane abs and featured a small tie in the middle that accentuated her trim, bare waist. Josephine’s black bra peeked out underneath the skin-baring top’s plunging neckline, which also gave way to an ample amount of the model’s cleavage.

The green-eyed stunner wore her light brown tresses up in a sleek bun, though two strands were left out that fell down her face to frame it perfectly as she donned a huge smile for the camera. Josephine added some bling to her sexy look with a set of delicate hoop earrings and, though the photo was in black-and-white, her glamorous makeup look featuring a bold coating of mascara was still obvious.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret catwalk alum were quick to show her stunning new photo some love, awarding it more than 100,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Hundreds took to the comment section as well to compliment the gorgeous fashion model.

“You have the best smile in the world,” one of her 5.7 million Instagram followers wrote, while another said she was “an actual angel.”

Others offered some suggestions for activities the model can take part in during her free time in Australia. Josephine revealed that the trip was a major accomplishment for her, as Australia was the only continent she had not visited before landing in Sydney today.

Josephine’s career has taken her to some other amazing places around the world, including Brazil, London, and China. Shortly after Christmas, the model also traveled to Ecuador for a luxurious vacation with her fiance Alex DeLeon, where she also met up with her fellow Victoria’s Secret model and best friend Jasmine Tookes to ring in the New Year.

Josephine lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with her fiance and made a considerably shorter trip just last week to Atlanta, Georgia, for Super Bowl LIII. The model shared a few snaps from her exciting weekend, including one that showed off her enviable front-row seat for the big game.