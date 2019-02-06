PHOTOS: Tamra Judge Teases ‘RHOC’ Season 14 On Instagram, Tells Fans She’s ‘Whooping It Up’ With The Cast

Who's returning for the new episodes?

Tamra Judge and her Real Housewives of Orange County are preparing for the start of filming on the upcoming 14th season of the show. According to a new report, Judge has been expressing her excitement through photos on Instagram in recent weeks.

On February 5, All About the Real Housewives promoted a series of photos shared by the longtime reality star, one of which included a caption about “whooping it up” with her co-stars.

Days ago, Tamra shared a series of photos of herself getting a facial at Newport Beach Plastic Surgery to Instagram, and said she was “getting ready for season 14” with a trip to her favorite doctor, Dr. Milind Ambe.

“Bring on the [cameras],” she added in the caption of her photos.

Although Bravo TV has not yet confirmed the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the women of the show — including Vicki Gunvalson — have discussed the new episodes on social media on numerous occasions. In addition, Page Six reported at the end of last month that filming was set to begin sometime this week.

The outlet also revealed that the entire Season 13 cast of the show — including Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Shannon Beador — are set to return for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.

Last year, at the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 reunion, Vicki Gunvalson made shocking allegations against her former friend and co-star, Kelly Dodd, that suggested Dodd was a neglectful parent and a drug user. A short time later, Dodd said on Instagram that she would not be returning to the show if Bravo TV included Gunvalson in Season 14.

Now, however, after the network reportedly refused to get rid of Gunvalson, both women are set to return to the show.

“Vicki is not getting fired and Kelly Dodd is not going to quit,” a production insider told Radar Online weeks ago. “Kelly got super upset in the heat of the moment. But the higher-ups are coaxing Kelly into staying because they need the drama for next season.”

“Kelly and Vicki will hash this out on the upcoming season, or they won’t. Either way, neither of the ladies are going anywhere and the claws are going to come out like never before on season 14,” the source continued.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year. A premiere date has not yet been set.