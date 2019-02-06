Brielle Biermann Talks Dating Life, Split With Michael Kopech Ahead Of ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Premiere

Brielle Biermann is currently enjoying the single life and taking things one day at a time.

As fans of the Don’t Be Tardy star know, she and her boyfriend — Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech — split in 2018 after dating for nearly two years. Now, Brielle is enjoying the single life ahead of the season premiere of her hit Bravo show, and she recently sat down with People to talk about the split and her current dating life. According to the reality TV star, she is enjoying being single for the first time in a long time. She also shared that her dating life will play out on this season of her family’s show.

“I’m going on lunch dates or dinner dates, nothing crazy,” she tells the publication. “[With] some guy friends who I’ve known for a long time. And you’ll see this one date in particular that I’m cringing [about]. I’m like, ‘I do not want this to air!’ But whatever.”

On the upcoming season of the Bravo hit, Biermann shares that viewers will get to see her move out of her family’s home in Atlanta, and live on her own. Turns out, one of her parents was really upset about her leaving — and though she doesn’t share if it’s her mother, Kim, or step-father, Kroy, Brielle says that it will probably surprise some fans. The 21-year-old also says that her split with Kopech was hard at first, but with time, it got easier.

“I was really bummed out about it at first but I got over it easily. I’m trying to find out who I want to be,” she says.

Recently, the Inquisitr shared that Biermann got some breakup advice from fellow reality star and friend, Khloe Kardashian. After she and Kopech split, Biermann says that Khloe and her mom really helped her get through it. Not only would Kardashian send her long text messages, but they were also able to confide in each other.

Khloe also gave Brielle some “explicit” advice, much like her mother would — and though Brielle did not share exactly what she told her, she did tell readers to “use your imagination.” Kardashian just thinks that since Brielle is 21 years old, she needs to have fun and not worry about settling down right away.

Brielle says that her mom, Kim Zolciak Biermann, has also been really good at giving her advice and helping her navigate through her dating life. Luckily for fans, the family’s hit show, Don’t Be Tardy, will return to Bravo on February 17. It will be the show’s seventh season.