Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Engagement Ring During Date Night With Fiance Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is showing off her brand new engagement ring from her fiance, Cooke Maroney.

According to TMZ, the happy couple was spotted out for a date night this week, and Lawrence didn’t try to hide the diamond engagement ring on her left hand.

Jen and Cooke were seen heading to dinner at Raoul’s French Bistro in New York City on Monday night, and the Oscar winner brought along her newest piece of jewelry, which the outlet claims is a large diamond, judging by the way it sparkles.

Meanwhile, Page Six claims that the ring is a big one, and it had people talking.

“It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable,” an insider revealed.

Jennifer’s rep confirmed this week that the actress and her boyfriend have recently gotten engaged and are currently planning to walk down the aisle. However, no other details of the proposal or engagement have been revealed at this time.

Meanwhile, JLaw looks happier than ever now that she and her boyfriend, Cooke, are set to make things official after just eight months of dating.

The couple reportedly met last summer through their mutual friend, Laura Simpson, and quickly hit it off. They’ve been going strong ever since. The romance was the latest in Lawrence’s string of high-profile relationships, which included romances with her X-Men co-star, Nicholas Hoult, and director Darren Aronofsky, whom she worked with on the 2017 thriller mother!

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jennifer Lawrence’s future husband, Cooke Maroney, isn’t a celebrity like her past boyfriends. Instead, Cooke is the art director of Gladstone 64 gallery. He’s from Vermont, where he grew up and attended high school.

Everything you need to know about Jennifer Lawrence's fiancé, Cooke Maroney https://t.co/eTWUaFCZHn — The Independent (@Independent) February 6, 2019

Cooke went on to study at NYU, where he majored in art history. Meanwhile, his parents are said to like the quiet life, which could become a problem with an Oscar-winning actress as their soon-to-be daughter-in-law. The pair reportedly owns a farm in Vermont, which is said to be the third organic dairy in the state and “arguably the biggest,” as previously claimed by Marie Claire.

Meanwhile, just last month, sources told Us Weekly that the couple were getting very serious, and seemed to be ready for a big commitment, adding that they had moved in together.

Neither Jennifer Lawrence nor Cooke Maroney has spoken out about the engagement or upcoming wedding plans at this time.