Cassie Randolph’s Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out, Addresses Her ‘Bachelor’ Involvement And Their ‘Young Once’ Journey

Cassie Randolph is considered by many to be a frontrunner for Colton Underwood’s final rose this winter on The Bachelor. However, some fans are buzzing over the other show she’s currently appearing on, Young Once, and her status with her former boyfriend Caelan Tiongson. Now he’s speaking out about the situation, and people won’t want to miss what he has to say.

Wednesday morning, Tiongson shared a lengthy note along with a photo about the situation via his Instagram page. The photo shows him with Cassie and a couple of other friends from some point in the past, and Caelan wrote extensively about his thoughts regarding Randolph doing The Bachelor right after filming Season 2 of Young Once with him.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Cassie and Caelan dated on and off for several years, beginning when they were in college at Biola University. Their relationship was central to the initial season of Young Once and last fall, the cast was brought back together again to film a second season.

The first episode of Season 2 was released Monday night and additional Young Once shows will be released each Monday for the next few weeks. Clearly, a central part of the new season is to take another look at Cassie and Caelan’s relationship, and previews hint that the two have continued to dance around whether or not they should still be together.

Gossip king Reality Steve has written a fair amount about this show and the timing of it all, which is why it’s getting so much attention. In his newest blog post, Steve notes that even he had been trying to connect with Caelan to get a quote about all of this.

Reality Steve has pointed out that the filming of these two shows did not overlap. However, Cassie wrapped up Young Once just two weeks or so before heading off to film The Bachelor. From the sounds of things, she never mentioned her Bachelor casting to Tiongson, nor did she mention her indecision and Young Once experience to Underwood.

In addition, Reality Steve says that Cassie and Caelan definitely did not leave Young Once as a couple. However, he says, things were left hanging in something of an indecisive manner, and the gossip king thinks it’s fair to question Randolph’s motives for joining Colton’s Bachelor season given how the two shows were filmed essentially back-to-back.

“It’s not like she left that show and she told Caelan never to talk to her again and she was moving on with her life. That I do know.”

Granted, if Cassie Randolph was just a random contestant on Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season, this situation wouldn’t generate much buzz. However, it’s clear that Colton and Cassie have a sizzling chemistry and that she’s one to watch as Underwood’s journey continues.

Many would say that Caelan Tiongson’s message certainly seems to send a message if one is reading between the lines. The Bachelor fans will be interested to see if Randolph shares anything specific about the buzzworthy situation.