Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Lace Dress For Sexy New Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner seems to be everywhere these days, so it was no surprise to see her grace the cover of Allure magazine for their March 2019 issue.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed in a series of crazy looks for her Allure beach photo shoot, including the cover, in which she donned super bright blue eyebrows. She also posed in a lace Marc Jacobs dress with nothing underneath that revealed her cleavage, while donning a wet hair look and a classic red lipstick shade, a “Blame Kendall” baseball cap, and, strangely enough, what appears to be an actual toad sitting on the hat.

Rocking long hair extensions styled into a low ponytail, Kendall also wore a beautiful colorful Chloé top paired with bright orange Prada shorts while flashing a huge smile at the camera and strutting her stuff down the beach. In a more casual look, the wet-haired model appeared to be in her element in a hippy-style Stella McCartney T-shirt and red lips, while the sun set behind her.

The 23-year-old talked to the magazine not only about some of her favorite beauty products and what her skincare routine entails but also about how she’s learned to deal with online trolls throughout the years.

“I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I’ve had to become stronger through it. I am not superhuman. I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful,” she said.

“You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it. I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time. I think that that’s what can really mess you up.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan member also discussed the time that she attended the 2018 Golden Globes just as her acne was breaking out, and how she dealt with people constantly pointing out that her skin looked unhealthy.

“I was feeling good about myself, and then when people say mean things I’m like, ‘I know I have a zit. I know I’m breaking out. You guys don’t have to keep pointing it out. I obviously see that, but let me live,'” she explained.

Kendall has previously opened up about her struggles with acne, both on KUWTK and on social media. So it’s no wonder that she became the skincare “master in the family,” as she stated. She said that aside from Khloe and Rob having experienced some breakouts when they were younger, most of the family has been gifted with great skin, which motivates her to take care of her own as much as possible.