Teresa Giudice ‘Came In Hot’ At The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 9 Reunion

She didn't hold back.

Teresa Giudice didn’t hold back during filming on the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion last month.

Days ago, during an episode of his late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen dished on the upcoming special episodes and revealed the series’ longest-running cast member “came in hot.”

“Teresa came in hot at that reunion,” Andy said, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on February 4.

While Cohen didn’t share any details about his reasoning behind the comment, his guest of the night, Giudice’s Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Margaret Josephs, confirmed, “Yeah, Teresa came in hot. Scary.”

While Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, feuded during the season, mainly due to Joe Gorga’s involvement in his father’s life, the ladies have said publicly on numerous occasions that their on-screen feuds aren’t nearly as intense as they were years ago when Gorga first joined the Bravo TV reality series.

That said, Josephs appeared to be concerned about an incident that may have happened at the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion in which Gorga possibly defended Giudice’s season nine nemesis, new cast member Jackie Goldschneider.

“Melissa and I are very close. And I think that Melissa sticks up for what’s right so I was very happy. Do I think it’s going to cause more tension between her and Teresa? I don’t think Melissa sticking up for me would cause more tension. I think Melissa with Jackie causes more tension than me cause Teresa does have an affinity for me, still,” Margaret explained.

Below is a photo shared by Margaret Josephs of herself and her husband, Joe Benigno, during their visit to the Bravo Clubhouse for Watch What Happens Live.

In other Teresa Giudice news, the longtime reality star and mother of four has allegedly confirmed plans to divorce her currently incarcerated husband, Joe Giudice. Although the alleged confirmation has not yet been made public, rumors have been swirling for weeks which suggest she actually shared the shocking news with her co-stars during production on the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion.

“Teresa told Andy that if Joe gets deported, she’s not going,” a source at the reunion revealed to People. “She said that she and Joe had talked about it over the phone, and that he understood.”

“She didn’t really express any sadness about that,” a second source explained. “She just focused instead on the girls. It was very matter of fact.”

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.