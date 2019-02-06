Liam Neeson’s ‘Cold Pursuit’ Cancels Red Carpet Due To Actor’s Controversial Revenge Comments

The actor's racist revenge comments resulted in the cancellation of his movie's big NYC red carpet event.

Liam Leeson is one step closer to getting “canceled.” The 66-year-old actor is at the center of a media firestorm after he admitted during a controversial interview with the Independent that he became obsessed with seeking revenge after a woman close to him told him she was raped by a black man decades ago.

In a chilling account, Neeson told the U.K. publication he experienced a “primal urge to lash out” and wanted to kill any “black b*****d” he saw after a close friend told him she was raped by a black male more than 40 years ago. The actor recalled that for a week he went to the predominantly black neighborhoods of the city with the hopes that he could “unleash physical violence” on any random black man. Neeson said he ultimately sought help from his priest and close friends and began “power walking” to get rid of his angry urges.

Liam Neeson made his shocking comments when discussing his upcoming revenge film, Cold Pursuit, but his personal story did not sit well with his fans or the movie industry. On Tuesday night, the red carpet at the New York City premiere of Liam Neeson’s action film was abruptly canceled shortly before it was to take place, Deadline reported. Neeson and his co-stars Laura Dern and Tom Bateman had been scheduled to attend the red carpet event which would have been full of cameras and reporters.

But a source familiar with the situation told the entertainment site that a red carpet “wouldn’t be appropriate under the circumstances.” The New York City premiere of Cold Pursuit at AMC Loews Lincoln Square continued on as scheduled.

Red carpet event for Liam Neeson movie scrapped after revenge remarks https://t.co/RK8Nz99cNg pic.twitter.com/2pV2YyD57f — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 6, 2019

Liam Neeson has publicly apologized for his shocking talk about his past obsession with a racist attack. The Irish actor spoke to Good Morning America to insist that his comments were taken out of context. Neeson also admitted that his actions were “terrible” and denied that he is racist, adding that he “went to a priest and had my confession.”

But as the Inquisitr previously shared, many social media fans have called for Liam Neeson to be “canceled” from the entertainment industry following his violent remarks. While Neeson’s movie will go on, the sudden scrapping of his red carpet premiere is a major blow to the actor.

Liam Neeson’s Cold Pursuit will be in theaters on February 8. Neeson plays a Colorado snowplow driver who seeks violent revenge after his son’s mysterious death in the 2019 vigilante film. The Lionsgate film is a remake of the 2014 Norwegian movie In Order of Disappearance.