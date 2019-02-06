Donald Trump Jr Calls NPR ‘Morons’ For Fact-Checking His Statement About Women Who Applauded At SOTU

'What the hell is wrong with you?'

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday called NPR News “morons” for their fact-checking about an event that took place during Tuesday’s State of the Union address, Town Hall is reporting.

Just about every presidential address these days, and the State of the Union, in particular, is almost immediately followed up by fact-checking by various news organizations – some sympathetic to the president, some not so much. Tuesday’s State of the Union address by Donald Trump has proved to be no exception, with a multitude of fact-checking websites and other news outlets checking Trump’s statements against the facts.

NPR News, however, didn’t fact-check a statement so much as an event. And Donald Trump’s older son doesn’t agree with their conclusion.

Democrat Women In White

As Salon reports, in attendance at the speech were several Democratic women from both houses of Congress all wearing white. That was by design; the women chose the color, worn by “suffragettes” at the turn of the century, as a statement of solidarity and to celebrate the achievements of women in government.

At one point during the speech, Trump referenced the gains women have made during his administration.

“No one has benefited more from a thriving economy than women, who have filled 58 percent of the newly created jobs last year.”

The women stood up and applauded, in unison, as you can see in the video below.

Trump was taken aback momentarily.

“You weren’t supposed to do that. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before.”

Fact-Checking

As mentioned above, NPR News didn’t fact-check Trump’s statement – he didn’t really make one, except to say “thank you,” – so much as the context of the event.

Specifically, as writer Danielle Kurtzleben wrote, if Trump is attempting to take credit for women in Congress, he’s looking at it the wrong way.

“There are more women in Congress than ever before, but not in Trump’s party. The number of Republican women in the House has fallen from 23 to 13 since the last Congress.”

Getting ready to watch @realDonaldTrump at the big show. Love this group. #sotu pic.twitter.com/RXHtdEslGj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2019

Trump Jr. Takes Umbrage

Trump’s oldest son, however, rejected any notion that his father was trying to take credit for the number of women in Congress. And in a tweet, he called NPR News “morons.”

“Fact check: You people are morons. He praised them and their success. He didn’t pick sides. He didn’t take credit. He genuinely was happy for it and yet you still knock him. What the hell is wrong with you?”

Coming to his father’s defense on Twitter, particularly when it comes to unflattering media coverage, is typical behavior of Donald Trump Jr. Earlier this week, as reported at the time by the Inquisitr, Trump Jr. blasted a Washington Post Super Bowl ad highlighting the importance of journalism and the free press. The ad didn’t mention Donald Trump at all, but Trump Jr. still took it as a dig against his father, calling it “leftist BS.”