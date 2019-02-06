Gigi Hadid Goes Braless In Unbuttoned Blazer For Steamy ‘Elle’ Magazine Cover

The results of Gigi Hadid’s much-anticipated Brazil photo shoot for the March 2019 U.S. Elle magazine cover are finally out there, and online fans are going wild.

The 23-year-old model graced the cover of the magazine for the first time, in an interview that saw her clap back at people who criticized her privileged upbringing and claimed that her famous parents (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Yolanda Hadid and businessman Mohamed Hadid) were the reason why she’s so successful. Gigi, who earned a whopping $9.5 million in 2018, posed braless in the photo shoot, covering up with an unbuttoned fuchsia blazer that revealed her cleavage, and a hot pink wetsuit that was rolled down to her waist, showing off her toned supermodel stomach.

It was the first time the blonde bombshell appeared on the cover of Elle U.S., and she put her best modeling skills to work by gazing seductively at the camera while touching her beachy wet hair with one hand as she posed on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. She donned smoky eye shadow and a light pink lipstick shade, as well as large chandelier earrings for an extra touch of glamour.

Both Gigi, who started modeling at the age of two, and her younger sister Bella, 22, have rocked the fashion industry in the past few years, but not without their fair share of criticism. The duo has often been criticized for being massively successful, which many have credited to their family connections, but the model quickly dismissed those claims.

“I mean, I understand it. I come from privilege, and I recognize my privilege.”

“But because my mom was on a TV show, people think that my whole childhood was fame. It absolutely was not. My mom was a model. She moved to the States when she was 16 to send money back to her family in Holland. My dad was a refugee and worked his way up in every way. I work hard to honor my parents,” she explained.

She also talked about her decision to join the march against Donald Trump’s immigration and travel ban alongside her sister Bella back in January 2017. With both of their parents being immigrants — Mohamed is a Muslim Jordanian-American, and Yolanda was born in the Netherlands — the siblings understand that giving people a chance “to make a different life for themselves” is essential.

“It’s important that there is more openness for people to mix and get to know different cultures,” she added.