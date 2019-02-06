Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan’s Divorce Has Become ‘Challenging & Emotional,’ Per ‘Us Weekly’

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan vowed to remain best friends and put their daughter, Everly, first when they announced their split. However, sources claim that things are beginning to get tough in their divorce.

According to Us Weekly, Tatum and Dewan are hitting a bit of a roadblock when it comes to some of the issues in their divorce, including custody of their little girl.

Tatum recently filed some court documents in hopes of getting a more consistent custody arrangement for the little girl, whom he says has been struggling with the back and forth of being shuffled between her famous mother and father.

In the paperwork, Channing reveals that he rented a home near Everly’s school and that he even decorated her bedroom in a fairy theme so she’d feel more comfortable. He also says that he’s been spending a lot of time with his daughter doing activities such as swimming and rock climbing. However, Everly is still reportedly uneasy when she sees Jenna when she’s with her father, and vice versa.

“It’s been challenging and emotional,” one insider revealed.

“There are certain hurdles that they face,” says another source.

The insider went on to reveal that Everly’s schedule wasn’t something that Channing thought much about while he and Jenna were married, but it has seemed to be an issue now that they’ve split.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Channing Tatum’s documents also reveal that Everly has asked to have a more stable plan for custody so that she knows which parent she can expect to be with, and when.

“Transitions for Everly during this time were not smooth because Everly did not have a consistent plan and would not know when she would next see her mom or me. I saw that this would frustrate Everly,” Tatum wrote.

“Everly has expressed many times that she wants to know what the schedule is and makes our nanny or I promise that what we say the schedule will be, actually occurs.”

The papers also reveal that the custody has been determined month-by-month thus far, while the Magic Mike actor is hoping to plan out a full year, with him and his estranged wife alternating holidays with Everly.

Tatum and Dewan announced their split back in April, and filed for divorce in October. The couple has both moved on in their love lives, with Channing sparking up a romance with British singer Jessie J, and Jenna moving on with Broadway star Steve Kazee.

Neither Channing Tatum nor Jenna Dewan has spoken out about their custody issues.