‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Laughs It Up In Latest Instagram Post

The reality star shared a sneak peek at her shoot with 'Cosmopolitan' magazine.

Lala Kent is living her best life, and she’s not afraid to let everyone know. The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a shot from her interview with Cosmopolitan magazine and open up about the struggles she’s faced along the way.

In the photo, Kent is laughing as she sits with her arm loosely draped across her long legs. Her outfit is a mix of glam and laid-back style that perfectly suits the reality star. She has on a baseball cap that reads “USA” as well as some elaborate earrings. Her long dark brown hair flows down her back in a casual drape, and her makeup is light and natural-looking.

Kent slipped into a skintight shiny light blue dress for the photo shoot, which stops just above the knees and flashes a hint of her toned legs. The reality star paired the dress with a pair of high white boots and a long flowing white coat that nearly reached the ground. The only accessory Kent wears besides the earrings is her impressively large engagement ring from her fiance, producer Randall Emmett.

Kent has a lot to smile about these days; after a decidedly rough patch, it seems as though the reality star has finally found her footing, growing more comfortable with herself and more confident in who she is as a person.

Currently, Kent has a devoted fiance, a successful reality show, and a wildly popular and rapidly expanding cosmetics line, Give Them Lala Beauty. In her interview with Cosmopolitan, the reality star opened up about some of her past struggles, and how they’ve made her the person she is today.

After the death of her beloved father last year, Kent admitted she went into a dark place. She dyed her typically blonde hair a rich amber brown, stopped working out, and began drinking and smoking marijuana aggressively. When she realized she was using chemical substances to numb the pain, Kent decided it was time for a change — and has been sober ever since.

“I felt like I was falling into a pattern,” she told Cosmo. “But I am actually, for real now, completely sober. I’ve never been happier. So I know it’s something I’ll have to deal with on a day-to-day basis, but it’s the right decision for me.”

Kent also dished on her relationship, which for a long time was a big secret for the Vanderpump Rules star. And with good reason; her fiance was still married when the two got together. Emmett and You star Ambyr Childers divorced earlier this year. The former couple shares two daughters together.

Kent and Emmett have not officially set a wedding date, although rumor has it the two are planning to tie the knot sometime in 2020.