Halsey Flaunts Toned Tummy, Rocks Red Hair In NYC

Halsey is gearing up for her big Saturday Night Live appearance this weekend, where she will both host and perform as the musical guest. This week, the singer stepped out in New York City for an SNL event and showed off her fun and colorful style.

According to the Daily Mail, Halsey was photographed by paparazzi as she stepped out in NYC on Tuesday as she headed to a Saturday Night Live cast dinner.

The singer was spotted wearing a pair of bright blue sweatpants and a matching cropped crew neck sweatshirt, which allowed fans to get a peek at her flat, toned tummy.

The “Bad at Love” songstress completed her look by sporting a pair of white high-top sneakers, gold hoop earrings, and multiple rings. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included bright teal eye shadow to match her outfit, a bronzed glow, and red lips that matched her brand new, bright red hairstyle.

Halsey’s new red hair is just the latest in the singer’s style revolution. She’s been seen with blonde, brown, and very dark hair in the past. She’s also rocked locks of all lengths, including a shaved head, her current short style, long, soft strands, and braids in the past.

As many fans already know, Halsey spent most of 2018 making headlines for her relationship and breakups with her former boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy. The pair split, and then reunited in August before calling it quits for good in October.

The singer recently told Glamour that she learned a lot from her relationship and break up with G-Eazy, revealing that she no longer wants to talk about her ex-boyfriend, because she believes it takes away from her music.

“The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines, because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality,” the singer stated.

“I call myself a collector; I collect things from people and use them to widen my artistic repertoire so that I am writing from a culmination of experiences from the world,” she added.

However, Halsey has seemingly moved on from her past relationship and is now said to be dating British musician Yungblud. The two have been rumored to be dating for months and were seen kissing on the set of a music video late last year, as well as showing off some public displays of affection around Los Angeles.

Fans can see Halsey on Saturday Night Live, which airs on NBC this weekend.