Michael Bolton Denies Falling Asleep During Live Australian TV Interview

Singer Michael Bolton appeared to fall asleep during an interview with Australia’s The Morning Show on Monday, February 4, reported Us Weekly. The iconic balladeer was being interviewed by the show’s hosts when he seemed to suddenly doze off.

The Morning Show hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies attempted to begin the interview with Bolton, who was joining the twosome live from Florida. As they welcomed Bolton to their show, the singer’s eyes appeared to close. The quick-thinking hosts addressed Bolton again, saying hello and attempting to diffuse the situation, saying to the audience he might be looking at his phone and on a social media account.

It was then, according to Us Weekly, that Bolton’s eyes opened and he said, “It’s gone silent” before appearing to fall asleep again. The Morning Show hosts tried to hide their embarrassment of the live situation by telling their audience they would be looking into any technical difficulties regarding their interview with Bolton.

Still, the two couldn’t help but poke a little fun at Bolton’s expense.

“What time is it in Florida?” Gillies asked.

Meanwhile, Emdur joked that it was “cocktail time.”

Bolton later addressed The Morning Show hosts, per Yahoo News Australia, after an alleged technical issue was addressed. He then looked back on his long career as a singer.

“It’s always great to me because the whole truck, the whole journey, took so long before I had a success that I don’t know any way to not appreciate it.”

The singer later clarified allegations of his sleeping at the beginning of his Morning Show interview with a statement on his official Twitter, where he claimed that he was caught tweeting while his live feed had some technical difficulties.

I got my first record deal when I was 15 and I haven’t slept since!! In all seriousness there were technical issues with the live feed and they caught me tweeting! We had a great interview once they fixed the glitch. #FakeNews #50thAnniversary #SymphonyOfHits pic.twitter.com/xE3aV7GelL — Michael Bolton (@mbsings) February 6, 2019

Prior to his Morning Show appearance, Bolton appeared on The Today Show on January 28, where he spoke about his 50-year career and his work with singers such as Lady Gaga.

“Fifty years passed like a rocket,” he told Today hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb. “I was 15-years-old when I signed to Epic Records and I thought I made it. Eighteen years later, I had my first hit.”

Bolton revealed he also worked with Gaga, an Oscar nominee for the film A Star is Born, before she scored big hits with “Poker Face” and “Just Dance.” He recalled that even back then, he knew she would become a superstar.

He revealed on Today that he once took Gaga and her mother to dinner in London and her mother Cynthia Germanotta kept telling him not to get her daughter’s hopes up for a singing career, to which Bolton assured her that her daughter was destined to be a big star as he had just had the chance to listen to her debut tracks.

In 2008, three months before her debut CD came out, Gaga penned “Murder My Heart” for Bolton’s album One World, One Heart, per Entertainment Weekly.

Bolton’s latest album is called A Symphony of Hits.