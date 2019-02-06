Emily Ratajkowski Poses In Skimpy Lingerie In Raunchy New Instagram Video

Emily Ratajkowski just revealed her new line of lingerie by posting a series of super sexy posts on her Instagram page.

The model took to social media to announce the launch of BODY, a new category from her Inamorata clothing line, which previously focused mainly on bikinis and swimsuits. BODY is a line that features plenty of lingerie pieces, as well as other clothing items that can be used both for sleeping, working out, or to just “strut your stuff around town,” as the Inamorata website suggests. From tops to bottoms, bodysuits, and slips, the new collection boasts lots of comfy pieces, with the main colors being white, nude, black, and burgundy. There are also some gorgeous neon and lace items for those looking to add a splash of color to their wardrobes.

In order to promote the new line, Emrata posed in a series of outfits for her Instagram page, with the promotional video featuring herself donning the sexy ensembles while strutting around a New York City-style bodega, grabbing produce, snacking on some food, or simply putting on her world-famous pout for the camera. The 27-year-old wore very natural-looking makeup in the clip, and her signature brown locks were worn in a loose, wavy style with a mid-part.

The Gone Girl actress also posted a photo of herself standing near an ATM machine while wearing a burgundy crop top and a matching high-waist skirt, which allowed her to flaunt her rock-hard abs and toned legs. Not only that, but she also shared a snap of her rocking a set of gray lace lingerie with her back facing the camera, leaving her curvy derriere on full display. According to her Insta, mixed-media artist Alana O’Herlihy was the one behind the vintage-looking promotional clip, and fans can now check out and shop the new line on the Inamorata Woman website.

And despite the fact that she makes her clothing lines affordable to her fans, Emily’s evening skincare routine is anything but cheap. In a recent interview with Coveteur, the California beauty revealed that she uses a variety of skincare products on a daily basis, with the price tags amounting to a whopping $800.

“No matter how crazy my day is, I always take the time to take care of my skin. I take my makeup off, do a little exfoliating and, depending on what’s going on, I’ll use different products,” she said.