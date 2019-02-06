Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Curvy Backside In See-Through Nude Underwear

Emily Ratajkowski is promoting her brand new line of lingerie, and the model stayed true to form by doing so with a very racy social media snapshot.

On Wednesday, Ratajkowski took to her Instagram account to post a brand new photo of herself modeling the lingerie, showing off her nearly-nude posterior in the process.

In the picture, Emily is seen standing in front of a display of candy, gum, and snacks, in what appears to be a convenience store. The model/actress has her back turned to the camera and wears nothing but a see-through nude lingerie set while it appears that she’s trying to figure out which treat she wants to purchase. Her long, dark hair is seen styled in a natural, wavy look as the strands fall around her shoulders and down her back.

Ratajkowski sports a skimpy bra with a matching pair of see-through underwear, that leaves little to the imagination. Emily’s curvy backside is on full display in the photo, as well as her hourglass figure, while she tells her followers on social media that her brand new line is much more than lingerie. She wrapped up her caption by inviting fans to check out the new line for themselves.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowski recently opened up to Vogue Australia about her sexy image, and all of the racy social media photos she posts.

As many fans will remember, Emily made headlines with a specific, very teeny bikini that she rocked last year, and she claims she doesn’t understand while she gets so much attention for the risque photos that she shares online.

“[Like] I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness. It makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me,” Ratajkowski told the publication.

The model went on to reveal that she’s not going to stand for people tearing her, or any other woman who makes money off of their looks, down.

“I think it’s sexism. I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice,” Emily added of the attention her sexy image receives.

