Nick Cannon Reveals He & Pete Davidson Have Been Having ‘Cougar Conversations’

Nick Cannon is taking credit for telling Pete Davidson to date older women. During Wednesday’s Wendy Williams Show, the rapper spoke about 25-year-old Davidson’s famous rumored romance with actress Kate Beckinsale, 45. Cannon revealed that he recently spoke with Davidson about the experience, calling their chat a “cougar conversation,” according to E! News.

The topic came up during a round of “Hot Topics,” where Cannon discussed the latest trending Hollywood news.

“Last night I was hanging out with my little brother, Pete Davidson. We [were] in Brooklyn,” said Cannon, who is temporarily filling in as the talk show host for Williams. “We were having some good conversation. We were having cougar conversations. I taught that young boy well.”

He continued on to say that, at one point, he did tell Davidson to start dating older women and to “leave those little pop stars alone,” throwing a bit of shade at the comedian’s ex-fiance, Ariana Grande.

“An old woman knows what she wants! She don’t play no games! That’s what I’m talking about. Get you somebody older,” the Wild ‘N Out host said.

Cannon poked more fun at Grande, bringing up the singer’s botched Japanese tattoo that she got on her hand last week, Cosmopolitan reported. The ink was meant to read “7 Rings” but ended up translating to “Japanese BBQ Finger,” even after an attempt to fix it.

“That’s some young girl stuff. Older women don’t like tardy barbecues,” Cannon joked. “They like chitlins and grits.”

Cannon’s advice to Davidson comes as the Saturday Night Live star spends more time with Beckinsale. The two were most recently spotted on Friday leaving a comedy show in Los Angeles, holding hands as they entered the car. Sources close to Beckinsale later said that the two are keeping their relationship casual and just having fun, according to Elle.

Although it is unknown when the rumored couple first met exactly, Davidson and Beckinsale first created a buzz when they were seen hanging out at a Golden Globes after-party together in January. The two were very “flirty” with each other all evening, and some reports said that Davidson and Beckinsale left the party together. Davidson had originally attended the gathering with rapper and close friend Machine Gun Kelly.

They may be keeping things casual for now, but Beckinsale is reportedly very “into” Davidson and he is exactly her type, sources say. She has a history of dating young comedians, and sources confirmed that Beckinsale often dates younger men “who can make her laugh.”

Watch Cannon talk about Davidson, Beckinsale, and Grande below.