Norman Reedus & Diane Kruger Step Out On Rare Outing With Their Newborn Daughter

Ever since Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger welcomed their first baby together in November of 2018, fans have been dying to catch a glimpse of the adorable baby girl that has brought so much joy into the couple’s lives.

While Diana and Norman are both adamant on keeping their personal life private, The Walking Dead star recently took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of their daughter’s baby toes, the Inquisitr reported in late January.

The proud mom and dad are being extremely tight-lipped about their newborn daughter and have opted to keep the baby’s name – as well as the details of her birth – under wraps. Therefore, it came as no surprise that Norman’s Instagram followers went completely crazy over the adorable, rare photo of his daughter, which ended up garnering 446,000 likes and nearly 4,300 comments.

In another set of photos that just surfaced in the media, the happy family can be seen up and about the streets of New York City, the Daily Mail is reporting.

On Tuesday, Norman and Diane stepped out for a stroll in a rare outing with their 3-month-old daughter. Although the two actors weren’t planning on drawing any attention to themselves – as their stroll through the city was not intended to be a flashy public appearance, but rather a low-key family outing – the couple melted fans’ hearts in a series of candid shots that revealed endearing scenes from their family life.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dote over their baby girl during low-key NYC outing https://t.co/c3TOvBRPNX — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 6, 2019

In the new photos, Norman and Diane can be seen doting on their newborn daughter as they take her for a walk in a black pushchair, safe from prying eyes. The snapshots show Norman fully take on the new dad role as the 50-year-old actor – who celebrated his birthday on January 6 – effortlessly carries the pushchair up the stairs. Meanwhile, Diane was photographed toting the dry cleaning.

Both Norman and Diane donned casual outfits for their family outing. The TWD star wore gray jeans and a gray long-sleeved T-shirt and completed his look with a black cap and sunglasses. At the same time, Diane showed off her immaculate sense of style in a Levi’s check jacket lined with faux fur, which she paired with distressed jeans. In addition, the 42-year-old actress rocked a pair of black cowboy boots and a white beanie hat.

Norman and Diane met in 2015 while they were both working on the movie Sky. The two actors fell in love during filming but decided to take things slowly and were first spotted on a date only a year later. While their newborn daughter is Diane’s first baby, Norman has a 19-year-old son named Mingus Lucien, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, 49-year-old model Helena Christensen.

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger attend the CHANEL party for ‘Sky’ in 2015. Jemal Countess/CHANEL / Getty Images

In a recent interview with Net-a-Porter’s digital magazine, PorterEdit, Diane opened up about her partner’s parenting abilities.