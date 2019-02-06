Colton Underwood Teases ‘Bachelor’ Finale Spoilers: 2-Night Ending Is ‘Unexpected,’ But He Says He’s Happy

There has been a fair amount of speculation about how ABC would handle the last few episodes of Colton Underwood’s season, given the Bachelor spoilers that are swirling about what happens during his last dates. Now some clarity is emerging and Colton himself is teasing that things will take some unexpected turns.

ABC has now released details about when Colton’s Bachelor finale will air. It is being referred to as a two-night finale that will air on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12. The week before the finale will provide a double dose of Bachelor chaos as well, as the overnight fantasy suites will be featured on Monday, March 4, while the Women Tell All special will air on Tuesday, March 5.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve have signaled that things will not play out in a traditional way from the fantasy suites to the last-chance dates to the final rose ceremony during Colton’s season. In fact, Reality Steve had said that he wasn’t sure how the network would get the typical number of episodes out of the last days of filming, considering what supposedly happens.

Of course, neither ABC or Colton are confirming anything specific with regard to Reality Steve’s spoilers. However, Underwood chatted with ET Online and what he shared does seem to sync up with the other spoilers that are swirling around.

Colton teased that the end of the journey is “unlike anything else, and it’s going to be a crazy one. You guys are in for a wild ride.”

Specifically, in reference to the ending, Underwood hinted that it’s “going to be unexpected to a lot of people… but I hope at the end of it, you can know that I’m happy.”

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers have indicated that Colton and his final pick are still together, per the Inquisitr. However, given the teasers that Reality Steve has shared, there is a lot for fans to catch up on when it comes to this relationship and where things stand. Viewers will be quite anxious to tune in when the couple opens up during the After the Final Rose special.

The hometown dates, fantasy suites, and big ending are just around the corner and Bachelor spoilers tease that it’s going to be a wild ride to that finish line. Colton Underwood has been quite careful in what he says, so as to tantalize fans without giving away anything too specific, but he has been consistent for a while now in saying that there are some crazy twists and turns ahead.

Does it all lead to a happy ending for Colton this winter on The Bachelor? Fans can’t wait to find out.