Meghan Markle’s Close Friends Open Up About Their Relationship With The Duchess

This is the first time that the women in Meghan's inner circle have spoken about their friend since the royal wedding.

After remaining silent for nearly two years, five women closest to Meghan Markle have spoken about their relationships with the Duchess of Sussex to People. The publication claimed that the women form Meghan’s inner circle and wanted to speak out because of the prevailing narratives in the media about their friend, which they argued painted an incorrect picture of the actress-turned-royal.

All the women requested anonymity for the interview, pointing out that going public with their names would be the end of their friendships with Meghan because of the overwhelming media scrutiny it would invariably invite. One former costar told People that she worried for Meghan’s emotional state with the Duchess expecting her first child with Prince Harry later this year.

“Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths,” said Meghan Markle’s former costar, adding that she and her friends worried “about what this is doing to her and the baby.”

“It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant.”

The friends spoke at length about everything from Meghan’s relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, to up-close views of the royal wedding to the Duchess’ everyday life since becoming a member of the British royal family. Revealing that Meghan was someone who liked doing her chores, one friend said the Duchess cooked every day for herself and Prince Harry.

“We’ve all been to their cottage. It’s small and she’s made it cozy, but the perception of their lifestyle and the reality are two different things. Meg cooks for herself and Harry every single day.”

Another friend said that not a single trait in Meghan’s character has changed even after her wedding. Saying that the Duchess still cared for her friends and pets the same way, one friend recalled a lovely experience she had with Markle when she went to visit her while Prince Harry was out.

“We had a couple of days together recently. Her husband was out of town on work. In the room she made up for me, there was a candle lit by the bed, slippers and a robe,” she said.

“We were the only two in the house. It was our time. She made the most lovely meals. She made tea every day. It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she’s wiping them off with towels. How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you — none of that has changed.”

The friends also accused the media of painting a wrong picture of Meghan’s relationship with her father, as well as with her half-sister, Samantha. The overarching narrative regarding Meghan’s relationship with Samantha has been that the siblings had a falling out since Markle’s engagement with Prince Harry, but one friend revealed Samantha had never been close with Meghan.

“They have been made to appear as siblings who had this falling out, and that’s not the truth at all,” a friend said. “They were not a part of her life.”

As for her relationship with Thomas Markle, the same friend said that it is a relationship which is deeply strained mostly because of him.

“He knows how to get in touch with her,” said the longtime friend. “He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super-painful.”

The friends said that Meghan still talks with them every day and remains one of the people that all of them love confiding in.

“If I’m thrown some kind of curveball, I always think, ‘I gotta talk to Meg,'” said a former colleague. “We talk daily. And the first thing out of her mouth is, ‘How are the kids? How are you?’ I’m not even allowed to ask about her until she finds out about me.”