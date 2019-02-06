Meghan Markle Beams After She Felt Strong Kick From Royal Baby

Meghan Markle was surprised by her baby last week.

The royal baby has spoken loudly and mama Meghan Markle is okay with that. An amazing video clip that was taken last Friday revealed that her and Prince Harry’s unborn child making some major moves in her belly. It appeared to be a sudden, sharp movement going on and royal fans are going crazy watching it.

The clip was originally posted on an Instagram account called harry_meghan_updates in which they keep everyone clued in to all of the happenings of the royal couple. The video actually took place when the Duke and Duchess paid a visit to the Bristol Old Vic Theatre on Friday. Meghan and Harry were listening intently to a presentation when the soon-to-be mom was interrupted by the major baby kick.

The former Suits actress is seen holding onto her baby bump and briefly looking down lovingly at her belly. She then gets a smile on her face as she tries her best to continue focusing on what is being said. It doesn’t appear that Prince Harry is aware of his child busting some moves inside of his wife’s belly, but he most likely gives his full attention to his growing family when those two are alone together.

According to The Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex wore a lovely black chiffon Oscar de la Renta dress to the event. The flowery number was belted to accentuate her full baby bump and it also had a forest full of animals printed on it, including a fun unicorn. She wore her dark hair down around her shoulders with soft curls mixed in. She is still glowing as she is into her third trimester now.

After watching a production of “Hercules” performed by the Young Company, the royal couple then met with charity workers at One25. Markle helped to pack up care packages that were going to be delivered to sex workers in Bristol. The charity reaches out to street sex workers to help them get free from their current life. That includes bringing them packages, but this time there was a special touch included in them straight from the heart of the Duchess.

????STOP PRESS???? #RoyalVisitBristol at One25 today! Our #SecretVisit was kept under wraps to protect Bristol’s most vulnerable women. So delighted the Duke & Duchess of Sussex made it through the snow to show their support! #HarryandMeghan @PeachesTweets @KensingtonPalace pic.twitter.com/h83BYgY44s — One25 (@One25Charity) February 1, 2019

A previous Inquisitr report indicated that Meghan Markle had an idea to write special messages on the bananas that were included in each bag. She is all about empowering women and encouraging them, and this was her way to help do that.

The 37-year-old expectant mom is still busy traveling with her husband and sometimes solo. She is said to be due in April and is not intent on slowing down just yet. Royal watchers are getting excited for this new bundle of joy to be born soon.