Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In Crop Top And Miniskirt On Instagram

Model Emily Ratajkowski has strutted her stuff down the runway for a number of high-end brands, but when it comes to social media, the I Feel Pretty actress frequently likes to show off pieces from her own line of clothing. Recently, the brunette beauty did just that, flaunting her incredible figure in some new pieces of the collection for her ever-growing following on Instagram.

Emily’s most recent photo shared to her account on the social media platform on Wednesday, February 6, captured her in what appears to be a small convenience store, with shelves of condiments, a cooler of ice cold drinks, and even an ATM making up the background behind her. The model stood with a bag of chips in hand in the middle of the shop, flaunting her insane figure in a skimpy matching co-ord outfit from her clothing brand Inamorata.

The brick red ensemble consisted of a spaghetti strap bandeau crop top that flaunted her enviable abs, while its matching bodycon miniskirt sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and hugged her curves in all the right ways. Aside from her gas station snack, Emily’s only accessory appeared to be a stack of gold rings–possibly her wedding bands–on one of her fingers.

The model wore her signature brown tresses down around her shoulder in loose waves that perfectly framed her face, which sported a glamorous makeup look featuring a glossy lip and a considerable amount of shimmering highlighter.

Fans of the Instagram sensation went wild for the sexy new photo, which had already accrued nearly 350,000 likes after less than an hour of going live. Many of her 21.6 million followers took to the comment section as well to compliment the stunner on her incredible look, calling her “beautiful” and “so pretty.”

Others offered their congratulations to Emily, as her most recent post not only contained a new gorgeous photo, but also a major announcement–that she has launched a new component to her clothing brand called “Body,” which she described as “so much more than lingerie.”

While there are a few lacy intimates included in the new collection for her online shop, the line also consists of comfy and cute loungewear pieces, including the “Bedford” skirt and “Rivington” crop top worn in Emily’s latest jaw-dropping social media post, as well as a minidress, a bodysuit and a versatile pair of shorts. Emily’s clothing line also includes a number of sexy swimsuits, which she frequently models on her Instagram as well.