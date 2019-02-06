Marc Anthony’s Ex-Wife Dayanara Torres Diagnosed With Skin Cancer

Dayanara Torres, the ex-wife of singer Marc Anthony, has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The former Miss Universe 1993 revealed the news to her Instagram followers with a video she published on World Cancer Day.

Although she spoke Spanish in the video, Torres translated her statement to English for the caption, as reported by People Magazine.

Torres, who is engaged to Marvel film producer Louis D’Esposito, revealed that he had been “begging” her to get the area checked and made the appointment for her himself.

The former wife of Anthony revealed that she is waiting on treatment options from her doctors and explained that surgeons removed “two lymph nodes at the top of [her] leg” where it had spread as well as another area from behind her leg.

Torres is hoping the cancer has not spread further, as she penned on the social media site.

The gorgeous former Miss Universe shares two children with Anthony, whom she married in 2000, Cristian and Ryan. She said of her son’s reaction to her diagnosis, “[m]y sons although a bit scared know my faith and know they have a warrior of a mommy!”

Torres implored to her followers to continue to take care of themselves, telling them that if they feel something different in their body or if they see something on their skin that looks out of the ordinary, to have it checked by a medical professional.

According to the website Skincancer.org, the disease is “the uncontrolled growth of abnormal skin cells and occurs when unrepaired DNA damage to skin cells triggers mutations, or genetic defects, that lead the skin cells to multiply rapidly and form malignant tumors.”

Skin cancer is the leading cancer diagnosis in the United States, more than any other cancers combined, reported the site.

Prevention comes in the form of covering oneself with clothing as protection from the sun’s ultraviolet rays, wearing sunglasses or some form of eye protection year round when out in the sun, and of course, using sunscreen all year round.

Skincancer.org explained how sunscreens and their SPF numbers work.

The site noted that if you are out in the sun, it can take as little as 20 minutes for your unprotected skin to begin to burn. The use of a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 should prevent your skin from burning 15 times longer than without protection.

Confused about sunscreens that are labeled with an SPF of 50 and more? The site noted that most sunscreens with an SPF of 15 or higher do an excellent job of protecting the skin.