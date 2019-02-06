Bella Hadid Flashes Major Cleavage In Racy New Instagram Snap

Bella Hadid has been on a real sexy streak lately.

The model has been giving her 22.5 million followers lots of reasons to keep visiting her Instagram page, such as her latest pictures from the launch of her Michael Kors campaign at the Dolby venue in Soho, New York City, on Tuesday. Bella attended the event in a black mini-dress with a plunging neckline, which revealed her ample cleavage and hugged her hourglass figure in all the right places.

Bella paired the ensemble with pointy, knee-high black heeled boots, and wore her long brunette locks in a ponytail, while her cute fringe covered her forehead. For the casual occasion, the 22-year-old sported minimal makeup consisting only of some mascara and a light-pink lipstick shade, and she accessorized her look with hoop earrings, a delicate bracelet, and a statement ring.

In one of the pictures, Bella leaned forward while closing her eyes and blowing the camera a kiss, and in another one, she posed with designer Michael Kors. The pair smiled broadly for the photo session, clearly proud of their partnership and the eclectic collection that resulted from it. The youngest Hadid sister also looked positively happy as she posed for yet more photos at the venue, and she also shared a few videos from the space, which included some very artistic clips of herself donning the new MK accessories.

“A special night at @dolbylabs launching our newest @michaelkors Campaign. Thank you, Michael & Dolby, for creating such an interactive and fun space for us,” Bella wrote on her Instagram.

According to their social media page, Dolby Soho is “an experiential space where art meets science and technology meets imagination.” Admission is free, and fans can check out the Michael Kors experience only on Wednesday, February 6, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Bella had previously shared some photos and clips of the campaign on social media, in which she’s seen showing off her toned stomach in a tiny gray crop top and a pair of cargo pants while holding some of the new MK bags and purses. She also posted another shot in which she’s sporting a camo tank top and matching shorts and trainers, putting her legs on full display. The new collection features lots of striking patterns, as well as a prominent presence of green, black, and golden shades.

“Bella Hadid is the quintessential modern jet-setter. She is plugged-in, adventurous and on the go 24/7,” Kors said.