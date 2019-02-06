Gigi Hadid Lifts Up Her Top To Flaunt Her Abs In New Photos

Gigi's pulling up her top to show off some skin.

Gigi Hadid is proudly flashing her abs and showing off all her hard work in the gym in new photos posted to her Instagram account. In new snaps shared on her social media on February 5, the stunning supermodel could be seen lifting up her crop top to give fans a better look at her toned abs as she promoted her partnership with Reebok in her athleisure wear.

Sharing the new snaps with her 45.7 million followers this week, one particularly skin-baring snap showed Bella Hadid’s big sister rocking a black cropped sweatshirt and a pair of matching bottoms. Though her face was cropped out of the photo, Gigi could be seen lifting up her top with her right hand and slightly pulling down her bottoms with her left to reveal her middle.

But that wasn’t the only torso-baring photo she treated her millions of followers to this week.

The cluster of photos Gigi shared on her account – which already have close to half a million likes – featured the Victoria’s Secret model rocking a white crop top with an orange and pink graphic across the chest.

The upload also gave fans a look behind the scenes at her latest shoot for Reebok.

In some, she frolicked around in a field in her ab-baring white top while looking pretty sporty with her long blonde hair up in a bun and accessorizing with a pair of hoop earrings in both ears.

In the caption of the newly uploaded snaps, Gigi revealed that her #REEBOKxGIGI collection is officially available now.

But while Hadid was proudly flashing her abs on social media this week, she’s certainly no stranger when it comes to showing off a little skin in her professional career as a model.

She’s also been very open about how she gets and keeps her body in such amazing shape in the past.

Per a report from People, the star previously admitted that she’s pretty dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and tries to work out in some way every single day.

“My biggest thing is just eat healthy and work out,” Hadid revealed of how she obtains her toned body, including her seriously toned middle. “I was a volleyball player for 12 years, I rode horses my whole life, and now I box every day.”

She also made it clear that she always keeps things healthy, especially when it comes to getting in shape for fashion shows or photo shoots.

“I can eat healthy when I want to and I can work out every single day and I can have the body for a certain runway show if I need to,” Yolanda Hadid’s daughter said, “but that doesn’t mean that I’m doing it in an unhealthy way.”