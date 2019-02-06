Meghan McCain Slams Donald Trump On Twitter After He Mocks Her Late Father John McCain Before SOTU

Panelist on ABC’s The View Meghan McCain slammed Donald Trump on Twitter after he took yet another dig at her father John McCain six months after the late senator’s death from brain cancer. McCain took to Twitter to defend her father with a pointed swipe toward the president at what his true responsibilities to the American people should have been hours before his SOTU address.

Trump spoke about the late Sen. McCain (R-Arizona) during a lunch with selected television anchors the day of his State of the Union address. The New York Times reported that during a discussion with reporters, Trump spoke of when then-Senator McCain voted against repealing ObamaCare.

He considered McCain’s move against his party “a betrayal.” McCain’s vote was crucial for Republicans to repeal the healthcare bill. He made his return to the Senate floor in a dramatic moment to cast his ballot after being diagnosed with brain cancer the week before, in July 2017, reported the Hill.

Trump said of John McCain per the NYT report, ” by the way, he wrote a book and the book bombed.” The book he was referring to is called The Restless Wave.

McCain quickly clapped back at Trump on Twitter, per the Hill, stating that he was “obsessed” with her father.

“The president’s obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling – even at a time when he should be focusing on his message to the American public and the state of our union,” McCain wrote on the social media site.

The president’s obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling – even at a time when he should be focusing on his message to the American public and the state of our union – the greatness of my father’s life and legacy haunts you. https://t.co/JLgHoZwCKD — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 6, 2019

The View host then closed her missive with, “the greatness of my father’s life and legacy haunts you.”

John McCain died in August of 2018, one year after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

So we're all clear – this is our Presidents version of the "rejecting of the politics of revenge". https://t.co/dsag9GnmC6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 6, 2019

John McCain and Trump had a contentious relationship, with the current president questioning if McCain was indeed a war hero during an interview with 60 Minutes in 1999. He said to Dan Rather, per a story by the Huffington Post, “he was captured. Does being captured make you a hero? I don’t know. I’m not sure.”

The late senator was captured in 1967 and spent 5.5 years in a North Vietnamese prison.

At a private lunch for TV anchors earlier in the day, President Trump offered searing assessments of a host of Democrats including former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Chuck Schumer and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam https://t.co/jhEzJH3EWr — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 6, 2019

Meghan McCain appears to have taken up her father’s legacy for speaking truth to power when it comes to the current administration. During her father’s memorial service in September 2018, she stated, “we gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness.”

“The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly.”

She then made a statement directed toward Trump’s campaign slogan at the service, stating per Time Magazine, “the America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”

Trump delivered his SOTU on February 5 after it was requested by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he delay his address due to the partial government shutdown. The address was initially scheduled for January 29.

