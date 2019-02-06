Ashley Graham Shows Serious Skin In 90s Inspired Bikini Photo Shoot

Ashley's strapping on her rollerblades & hitting the beach for her latest bikini shoot.

Ashley Graham is showing off her serious curves in several fun bikinis and swimsuits from her size-inclusive range Swimsuits for All. Daily Mail shared a number of new photos of the stunning plus-size model modeling several pretty skimpy pieces the range for her fans which were all bright, 90s inspired looks.

Graham showed off her body wearing a number of different pieces from the range and even strapped on her pink rollerblades for one photo as she sported a bright blue bikini while posing in front of a vintage pink car.

Another picture taken from the new photoshoot showed Ashley flaunting her curves in a black one-piece with cut-outs on either side with a neon pink and orange strap design across the waist.

She also showed off her amazing figure in a bright pink bathing suit, a patterned black bathing suit with serious cut-outs across the torso, and a neon orange two-piece with a purple sash across the middle.

Other looks included a hot pink bikini with black accents as well as a blue and black bikini with a chunky gold chain across the hips.

According to Daily Mail, the new range from Ashley’s collection officially launched on February 5 and is made up of 10 new pieces that come in sizes two through to 24.

Ashley Graham is the ultimate beach babe in her latest swimwear campaign https://t.co/TKIwZdnWLT — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) February 5, 2019

Swimsuits for All also shared a video showing Ashley rocking the colorful looks while spending some time near Venice Beach on Instagram on February 5.

The clip showed the star having a whole lot of fun as she struck a few poses and even rollerbladed for the camera in her swimwear looks alongside the sand.

Ashley also shared a video on her Instagram account that same day, telling her more than 8 million followers that she is “Turning up the volume with my newest collection for @swimsuitsforall.”

She added, “If you’re ready to make some noise, I linked every suit in my bio.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Graham previously gave fans a sneak peek at the campaign last week on her social media.

The star used her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rollerblading in a hot pink bikini, which appeared to be an outtake from her latest swimwear shoot which just officially dropped in full.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Ashley has been very vocal about the importance of her bikinis and bathing suits coming in a range of sizes to make them available to women of all body types.

She also revealed while promoting the line last year that she made a point of ensuring that the promotional material for the line doesn’t feature any retouching.

“This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career,” Graham said in a statement last year, as reported by Glamour. “I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching.”