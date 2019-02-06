Ashley Graham Shows Serious Skin In 90s Inspired Bikini Photo Shoot

Ashley Graham is showing off her serious curves in several fun bikinis and swimsuits from her size-inclusive range Swimsuits for All. Daily Mail shared a number of new photos of the stunning plus-size model modeling several pretty skimpy pieces the range for her fans which were all bright, 90s inspired looks.
Graham showed off her body wearing a number of different pieces from the range and even strapped on her pink rollerblades for one photo as she sported a bright blue bikini while posing in front of a vintage pink car.
Another picture taken from the new photoshoot showed Ashley flaunting her curves in a black one-piece with cut-outs on either side with a neon pink and orange strap design across the waist.
She also showed off her amazing figure in a bright pink bathing suit, a patterned black bathing suit with serious cut-outs across the torso, and a neon orange two-piece with a purple sash across the middle.
Other looks included a hot pink bikini with black accents as well as a blue and black bikini with a chunky gold chain across the hips.
According to Daily Mail, the new range from Ashley’s collection officially launched on February 5 and is made up of 10 new pieces that come in sizes two through to 24.
Ashley Graham is the ultimate beach babe in her latest swimwear campaign https://t.co/TKIwZdnWLT
— Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) February 5, 2019
Swimsuits for All also shared a video showing Ashley rocking the colorful looks while spending some time near Venice Beach on Instagram on February 5.
The clip showed the star having a whole lot of fun as she struck a few poses and even rollerbladed for the camera in her swimwear looks alongside the sand.
Ashley also shared a video on her Instagram account that same day, telling her more than 8 million followers that she is “Turning up the volume with my newest collection for @swimsuitsforall.”
She added, “If you’re ready to make some noise, I linked every suit in my bio.”
As the Inquisitr previously reported, Graham previously gave fans a sneak peek at the campaign last week on her social media.
The star used her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rollerblading in a hot pink bikini, which appeared to be an outtake from her latest swimwear shoot which just officially dropped in full.
Ashley has been very vocal about the importance of her bikinis and bathing suits coming in a range of sizes to make them available to women of all body types.
She also revealed while promoting the line last year that she made a point of ensuring that the promotional material for the line doesn’t feature any retouching.
“This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career,” Graham said in a statement last year, as reported by Glamour. “I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching.”