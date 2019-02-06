NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Could Send Alec Burks To Rockets For Brandon Knight & 1st-Round Pick, Per ‘The Athletic’

An early struggle and Kevin Love’s injury forced the Cleveland Cavaliers to take a different route in the 2018-19 NBA season. When they realized that they don’t have the capability to contend for the NBA championship title, the Cavaliers decided to move some of their veterans and focused on the development of their young players. After parting ways with George Hill and Kyle Korver, the Cavaliers recently traded veteran shooting guard Rodney Hood to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV, and two future second-round picks.

As of now, the Cavaliers don’t appear to be done in turning their veterans into trade assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, the Cavaliers are currently engaged in a trade discussion with the Houston Rockets involving Alec Burks. In the potential deal, the Cavaliers will reportedly send Burks to the Rockets for Brandon Knight and a future first-round pick.

“Cleveland and the Houston Rockets remained engaged late Tuesday on a deal that would bring Brandon Knight and the Rockets’ first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Alec Burks, two league sources told The Athletic. By today’s NBA standards, if the Cavs can complete the deal, it would be a home run. Burks was obtained, along with a pair of second-round picks, in November in exchange for Kyle Korver.”

As Thursday's trade deadline looms, Cavs still engaged with Rockets on deal involving Alec Burks and a first-round pick. https://t.co/m4uERZmbLO — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) February 6, 2019

If the deal pushes through, it will help the Cavaliers and the Rockets address the areas that they need to improve on their rosters. The trade will enable the Rockets to unload Brandon Knight and his $14.6 million salary this season and $15.6 million for the 2019-20 NBA season. According to Sam Amico of Amico Hoops, the Rockets have been offering a future first-round pick to any team who is willing to absorb Knight’s contract.

Aside from getting rid of Brandon Knight, the Rockets will also be acquiring a player who could boost their second unit. The acquisition of Alec Burks will give the Rockets a reliable scoring option off the bench. In the 34 games he played with the Cavaliers, the 27-year-old shooting guard is averaging 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 40.0 percent shooting from the field and 37.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, since they are currently in the initial stage of the rebuilding process, the Cavaliers won’t mind taking Brandon Knight’s contract as long they would receive compensation. The future first-round pick will enable them to add another young and promising talent that could be part of the title-contending team that they are planning to build.