‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, February 5: Hope Returns To Work, Zoe Finds Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, February 5, states that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was helping out at Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house with the new baby. Steffy tells Ridge and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) about the visit from Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), per She Knows Soaps. She noted that Hope seemed really comfortable with Baby Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas), and believed that the visit did Hope good. Steffy said that she would always be grateful to the baby’s biological mother for Phoebe.

Ridge asked how Taylor’s contact learned of the baby’s birth mother. He never got a direct answer from either mother or daughter. They both just knew that the baby belonged with them and Kelly.

Hope was warmly welcomed back at work. Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) told her that she had a great support network at Forrester Creations, and that everyone was excited to see her back. When talk turned to Steffy’s adoption, Hope remarked that Phoebe was a beautiful baby whose smile was like a ray of sunshine.

Eric told Hope that Hope For The Future was being brought back. Hope was flabbergasted, but Eric said that her line had provided hope to many people. Later, Hope said that the last time she was at work she had been pregnant with Beth. Hope felt that Phoebe was very sweet, but when she had her in her arms — she could only think of the daughter that she had lost.

Zoe comes face-to-face with Flo while searching for clues about her father's recent departure.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) were also at work. Xander filled Zoe in on the news that Hope was back at work. They discuss the death of Hope and Liam’s baby, with Zoe noting that it had also affected her father. However, Zoe also believed that he had been acting strangely — even before the baby’s death. Zoe said that the hospital that her father worked at had called her to let her know that he had left some things behind. Zoe said that she would go to her father’s apartment to find out what he had been hiding.

Zoe entered Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) flat with the intention of finding out why her father had been off during the last few weeks. She spied a makeup bag just as Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) entered the room. Flo said she was going to call the cops, to which Zoe responded that she was in her father’s flat. Zoe wanted to know who Flo was — and why she was in her father’s apartment.