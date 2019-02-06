‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John Might Have Another Love Child

Days of Our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there could be a huge new storyline ahead for one of Salem’s most beloved characters.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see John Black (Drake Hogestyn) reflect on his former relationship with Diana, and once he does the math it seems he’ll believe there could be a chance that Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) may be his son.

As many longtime fans may remember, John and Diana were romantically involved decades ago after John came to Salem believing that he was Roman Brady due to the fact that he was brainwashed by Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo).

John lived in Salem as Roman, completely assuming his identity and life. However, once it was revealed that he was not Roman, things changed for him forever. He eventually called himself John Black and realized that he had no family ties in Salem. However, by that time he had fallen hard for Roman’s wife, Marlena Evans, who is his wife in the present day.

This week, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as John confides in the real Roman (Josh Taylor), revealing that he believes Leo could be his son. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that John discovered he had a secret child.

Although he is already a dad to Belle Black (Martha Madison) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), a few years back, John found out that he another adult son, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). The two quickly bonded and even started working together at John’s private eye firm, Black Patch.

However, Paul decided to leave Salem last year following some messy relationships with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

In the latest #DAYS, John is shocked to realize he knows Leo's mom.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/ihPoNs2uO9 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 5, 2019

It looks like John may have to do some digging to figure out whether or not he’s Leo’s father as well, and if he is, perhaps he’ll be able to persuade Leo to stop causing trouble for Sonny and the Kiriakis family.

Elsewhere in Salem, Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) will confide in Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) about her encounter with Jordan’s brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

Fans will also see Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) and Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) recommit to their relationship after calling off their wedding and then having a dramatic reunion.

Fans can watch all of the drama go down in Salem by tuning in to Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.