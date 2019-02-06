Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Belly-Baring Ensemble

Khloe Kardashian has been showing off her post-baby body for months. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stunned in her latest outfit as she was spotted out and about in L.A. this week.

According to the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi as she donned a skin-tight, all black ensemble, which showed off her famous curves.

In the photos, Khloe is seen sporting a pair of form-fitting, high-waisted black leggings, which shows off her curves and toned legs. She also wears a black cropped turtleneck sweater. The top allowed a peek at Kardashian’s flat tummy and toned abs.

Khloe added to the look by sporting a long, black jacket and a pair of black heels. Her long, blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, which fell all around her, and were slung over her shoulder.

Kardashian also carried her phone in her hand and sported a natural makeup look, which included her usual sun-kissed glow; long, dark eyelashes; a smokey eye look on her lids; and a neutral lip color.

Khloe may have been headed into a business meeting, as she revealed recently via social media that she’s been busy planning her next money move. Just hours before the photos were taken, Kardashian posted a sexy work out photo on her Instagram account, which showed her working up a sweat in the gym while wearing some of the clothes from her Good American fitness line.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian may be feeling great about her post-baby body now, but she might lose sometime this year as sources claim that she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, may decide to add another baby to their family, giving their daughter, True, a little brother or sister in the very near future.

“She is shutting out all the noise and is focused on her and Tristan and they are extremely happy right now. So much so that she would be overjoyed to have another child with him this year. It’s all in the hands of mother nature, she’s not going to stress about it, but no one in her circle would be surprised if she and Tristan have another child in 2019,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life and family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.