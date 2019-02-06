Sofia Richie Flaunts Curves During Salon Trip In Malibu

Sofia Richie showed off her model body this week when she was spotted heading to a salon in Malibu to pamper herself.

According to the Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was photographed by paparazzi as she visited the lavish CIE Salon in Malibu on Tuesday. The salon’s website boasts celebrity colorists, Heather Cie, who has worked with A-list clients such as Emma Stone, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, Lily Aldridge, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The model looked chic and stylish as she seemingly got her hair color touched up, as she donned a pair of high waisted army green pants with black accents and a button-up fly. She also sported a cropped long-sleeved black sweater and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Richie completed her look by wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings and throwing a black leather bag over her shoulder. She held her phone in her hand and added a pair of white sneakers for contrast.

Sofia wore her shoulder-length, caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell around her face and skimmed her shoulders. She also wore a full face of makeup, including a bronzed glow, highlighter to make her face shimmer, and light pink lip gloss to tie her pretty and natural look together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick. The couple is said to be getting serious, and sources reveal that an engagement could come any day now.

Radar Online reports that Kourtney has even been helping Scott, whom she shares three children with — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — shop for an engagement ring for Sofia.

“It’s the weirdest thing. Kourtney refused to marry Scott so many times, but she’s more than happy to help him create a ring for his new girlfriend,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney always wanted the fancy ring but never the engagement. So in a way, it’s like she gets to live out her dream even though it’s for her ex’s new girlfriend. She’s even created a private Pinterest board full of ideas and texts Scott about it on a daily basis,” the insider added.

The engagement rumors come just weeks after Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie were seen vacationing together with the kids in Mexico the weekend before Christmas, and then again in Aspen, where they celebrated New Year’s Eve together with the Kardashian family.