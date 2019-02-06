Tammy Hembrow Shakes Her Booty In Dangerously Short Workout Shorts On Instagram

Instagram sensation Tammy Hembrow is known on social media for flaunting her insane figure in pieces from her own collection of workout gear and did just that tonight in a new sexy clip posted to her widely-followed Instagram account.

In her latest post, the Australian bombshell shared a behind-the-scenes moment from a photo shoot for the new additions to her line of clothing showing that she likes to engage in a little bit of fun even when she’s at work. The short clip showed Tammy illuminated by a large neon sign behind her and attempting to pose in a skin-tight ensemble comprised of a neon sports bra and matching pair of dangerously short workout shorts that barely hit her upper thigh.

As the 24-year-old bombshell tried to strike another pose, she was overtaken by the music playing in the background. Tammy began busting a few moves to the tune, including one where she turned around to shake her curvy booty for the camera. The model wore her platinum blonde tresses in a high ponytail braid, which swung around her as she took her short dance break.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family friend went wild for the fitness guru’s latest Instagram post, which had already been viewed more than 100,000 times in less than 30 minutes of going live. At the time of this writing, the video had also accrued nearly 27,000 likes from Tammy’s 9.2 million followers, and hundreds of comments were left from fans raving over the blonde beauty’s sexy dancing and flawless figure.

“HOTTIEEEE,” one fan wrote, while another said she “looked so good.”

“Love the way you did your hair there and that outfit looks great on you there too tammy,” a third follower wrote in the comments section.

It appears that the newest pieces of Tammy’s Saski collection will feature a neon palette, as the outfits she has worn in her last two Instagram posts have captured the Australian beauty in bold, vibrant colors that stand out against her tan skin that she has achieved from countless hours laying out in the sun by her luxurious pool.

Earlier today, Tammy modeled a few more pieces from her clothing line similar to the ensemble in her most recent post, though this time she flaunted her cleavage and insane curves in a bright green set of workout gear. Though the post said the pieces will be available for purchase through her online store “soon,” Tammy has not given an exact date as to when it might be.