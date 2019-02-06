Allison Janney & Anna Faris CBS Series ‘Mom’ Renewed For Two More Seasons

Mom fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the series has been picked up for two more seasons, and stars Allison Janney and Anna Faris will remain front and center.

The critically acclaimed show premiered on CBS on September 23, 2013, and has been a top-rated comedy for the network ever since. Mom has been nominated for numerous awards, with Janney taking home two Emmys, two Critics’ Choice Awards, and one Prism Award for her portrayal of Bonnie Plunkett.

In the series, Bonnie and her adult daughter, Christy Plunkett (Faris), face life’s daily struggles while trying to remain sober and not pick up any new addictions. When Mom first began, the show’s main focus was about how former alcoholic Christy was dealing with raising two children, Violet and Roscoe, as a single mother. Then, Bonnie reappeared in her life vowing to be a good grandmother to Christy’s children even though she was a terrible mother to her.

However, over the last few years, the kids have disappeared and the Plunketts’ friends from Alcoholics Anonymous became central characters, including Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy), Jill (Jaime Pressly), and Wendy (Beth Hall).

“We’re exceptionally proud to have Mom on our air; a high-quality, signature comedy with characters viewers love, that also brings strength and stability to our lineup. Under [creator and executive producer] Chuck Lorre’s extraordinary leadership, and with his outstanding writing and production team, we look forward to having Mom on CBS for many years to come,” said Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, according to a network press release posted on the Futon Critic website.

More #Mom, more fun! ???? We're excited to share that your favorite ladies will be back for 2 more seasons! https://t.co/wEvBxMmb2S pic.twitter.com/KeLXUcuY0d — Mom (@MomCBS) February 5, 2019

“We’re fortunate to have the gifted talents of Anna and Allison, with their wit, intelligence, and incomparable comic skill, heading up such a brilliant cast on this noteworthy series,” added Thom Sherman, the senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment.

Currently in its sixth season, Mom averages more than 10 million viewers per episode. It is the third most-watched comedy on broadcast television right now, trailing only behind its two lead-in shows, The Big Bang Theory, which is in its last season on the air, and Young Sheldon.

CBS also recently renewed four of its freshman shows for the 2019 to 2020 television season: FBI, God Friended Me, Magnum P.I., and The Neighborhood. The network also said that Criminal Minds will return for one more season, its 15th overall, which will be its final one.

Mom airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.