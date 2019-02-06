‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Ashley Darby Is Expecting Her First Child After Devastating Miscarriage

Ashley Darby is expecting her first child, due in July 2019, with husband Michael Darby. The Real Housewives of Potomac star has publicly shared her desires and struggles to have a baby, but now her dreams are becoming a reality, according to People.

The 30-year-old revealed to People that she was pregnant on Tuesday, saying that the amount of love she felt for her growing child was unlike anything she’s ever experienced, surpassing all her expectations.

“I’m so excited,” Ashley said. “When I used to hear people talk about having a child and the miracle of life inside you, I know that sounds great, but then to actually experience it? It’s the most all-encompassing feeling ever. I never imagined I’d feel this much love … it’s the pinnacle!”

Ashley and her 59-year-old husband Michael were married in 2014 after two years of dating. Recently, the pair spent about six months apart as they worked to repair their marriage after struggling with conflicts over their restaurant Oz. At the time, Michael said that he didn’t want to have a child with her until they had broken even on their restaurant venture.

After finding their way back to each other at the end of last seasons RHOP, the pair conceived, but Ashley lost the pregnancy in a miscarriage two weeks in. That made Michael realize that maybe he wanted a child more than he thought, the RHOP star said on her blog.

“It was such a traumatic experience,” Ashley said. “At the time, I didn’t fully understand the magnitude of how it would affect us as a couple and as individuals because we kind of thought it would be a given that we would just be able to have children. But it was challenging.”

According to Ashley, the couple wasn’t consciously trying to conceive after the devastating loss, but in November, she realized that she wasn’t feeling well and decided to take a pregnancy test. She says that she and her husband started crying on seeing the two double lines on the test.

Now that she is five months along, the pair is deciding on what to name their coming bundle of joy. During the show, Ashley referred to the baby that she hoped to one day have as Mickshley — a mash-up of her and Michael’s names. They haven’t decided to reveal the sex of the baby yet, but Ashley jokes that Michael is mulling some very proper British names like Phillip or Elizabeth.