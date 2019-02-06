‘SI’ Model Samantha Hoopes Puts On Very Busty Display In Unzipped Swimsuit On Instagram

After deleting all of her posts for the month of January, Samantha Hoopes returned to her Instagram last week by sharing an eye-popping image of her herself donning a black unzipped swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination. On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model once again took to the social media platform to post a video in which she is rocking the same outfit.

The clip sees the 27-year-old model in the plunging one-piece swimsuit as she rolls her head around as if massaging her neck. The one-piece has details that make it look slightly wet. The plunging neckline reaches down way past the model’s chest, leaving a lot of cleavage exposed.

The Pennsylvania native is wearing her hair in a casual ponytail with her bangs framing her face on both sides. As the Inquisitr recently noted, Hoopes posed in this look for a swimwear shoot she recently did, as she was spotted in a couple of different outfits in a previous Instagram Stories.

Hoopes is wearing dark mascara that give her lashes an extra boost, while she is wearing cherry-colored lipstick that accentuates the model’s full lips. Bronzer carefully applied on her cheeks and around her face highlight her cheekbones and gorgeous facial structure.

Sun rays are hitting Hoopes’ face from the front, making her natural beauty glow even more. According to the post’s geotag, the model posed for the photo shoot in Los Angeles.

The post, which the model shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 107,000 times at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the clips, leaving a trail of emoji along the way.

“Are you trying to break the internet??” one Instagram user pondered.

“Your best post ever,” another one chimed in.

While Hoopes had a great modeling year, 2018 also marks a special time in her private life as she became engaged to Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz, in July while on vacation in Italy, as Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition previously reported.

“380 days we have looked at each other in the eyes and then (380 days and then 381 bc of time zones),” she captioned a series of photos from the moment, as SI reported. “This morning on the airplane back to where we first met where you presented 381 roses from now until forever we will be together and today we promised to be forever together!!”