Maci Bookout & Mackenzie Standifer Bonded After Ryan Edwards’ Latest Arrest

Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Standifer are turning over a new leaf following some tense times.

According to Hollywood Life, Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Standifer recently surprised fans this week by posting photos of themselves with all of their children on social media.

As many fans already know, Maci’s oldest son, Bentley, and Mackenzie’s youngest son, Jagger, are half-brothers, as they share a father, Ryan Edwards. Maci’s other two children, Jayde and Maverick, whom she shares with husband Taylor McKinney, as well as Mackenzie’s oldest son, Hudson, from her previous marriage, were in the photos as well.

Sources tell the outlet that Maci and Mackenzie decided to bury the hatchet after they bonded following Ryan Edwards latest arrest, and his recent substance abuse issues.

“Maci and Mackenzie wanted to put their differences aside for the sake of their families, and especially for their children. With Ryan away, Mackenzie was beginning to feel alone and fearful at the thought of having to raise their son on her own if Ryan keeps getting into trouble with the law. Mackenzie felt like Maci was one of the few people who understood what she was going through with Ryan and wanted to make amends,” the insider continued.

“It was also very important to Mackenzie that Jagger have a happy, healthy relationship with his half-brother,” an insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ryan Edwards was recently arrested and charged with theft after he failed to pay his bar tab at Bud’s Sports Bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Ryan was on probation stemming from a March 2017 arrest for heroin possession. Edwards was put in jail following his theft charge and has remained there ever since.

However, Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Standifer are now said to be putting the past behind them and focusing on their children, whom they don’t want to suffer regardless of Ryan’s actions and fate.

The two moms have reportedly bonded and realized that they had much more in common than they thought. Sources reveal that both Bookout and Standifer are looking forward to a better relationship between them and their children moving forward.

In the past, Maci and Mackenzie have butted heads, but it looks like all that is in the past now that their families have been plagued by Ryan’s drug abuse issues.

Fans can see more of Maci Bookout’s personal life, including her relationships with Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer, when Teen Mom OG returns to MTV later this year.