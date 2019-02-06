Watch South Africa Vs Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 3rd T20 Start Time, Preview, Watch Final Match Live Online

South Africa go for the whitewash as Pakistan hope to end their tour on an encouraging note in the third and final T20 match.

South Africa have already clinched all three series trophies available on the current tour by visiting Pakistan, as CricInfo reported, but the Proteas can earn perhaps the most satisfying win of the three if they can complete a whitewash of the Men On Green — the world’s top-ranked T20 side — when they meet in the final game of the three-match series, and they will have achieved the feat without the services of wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, pace bowler Kagiso Rabada, and starting with the second match, regular Captain Faf du Plessis. Whether the Proteas can finish off the three-game sweep will be decided in the game that will live stream from Centurion.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third of three T20 matches between South Africa and Pakistan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 6 p.m. South Africa Standard Time on Wednesday, February 6, at 22,000-capacity SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 9 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India the match gets underway at 9:30 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans can watch the live stream of the cricket match over breakfast or brunch, with first ball being bowled at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 8 a.m. Pacific, while in the United Kingdom the live stream starts at 4 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Tuesday.

The match could be a low-scoring affair, as none of the three T20 Internationals at SuperSport Park over the last four years have resulted in impressive batting total, according to CricBuzz.

Avoiding the sweep will be especially important for Pakistan T20 Captain Shoab Malik, who scored only six off four deliveries in the second T2o, when Pakistan came up seven runs short. With Sarfraz Ahmed receiving the nod to captain Pakistan through the 2019 Cricket World Cup, according to the country’s English-language paper The News, any future prospects of captaincy for Malik could be riding on whether he can lead his team to a face-saving victory in the series and tour finale.

South Africa T20 Captain David Miller led the Proteas in the 2nd T20 with 65 not out. Lee Warren / Getty Images

In South Africa, the third South Africa vs. Pakistan T20 match will live stream via SuperSport.

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the South Africa vs. Pakistan final match of the tour live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available to domestic fans as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

Cricket fans in India who want to live stream the end of the T20 series should visit Sony Six.

In the United Kingdom, the cricket match will live stream via Sky Sports Now. And to watch a live stream of the 20-overs action in the third South Africa vs. Pakistan meeting of the three-game series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.