Disney CEO Bob Iger On Marketing The Opening Of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – May Just Tweet, ‘It’s Open’

Bob Iger is no dummy and realizes just how big this new land will be.

In June, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is going to open in Disneyland. Later in the fall, Walt Disney World will have its version of the 14-acre land open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. There is no secret in the fact that these two identical and massive expansions are coming in 2019, and Disney CEO Bob Iger is well aware of that. As a matter of fact, he is so sure that the two lands are going to be extremely popular that he feels as if the marketing for them isn’t even really necessary.

These two lands are going to bring in crowds unlike any that have ever been seen before by many people. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Disneyland may seem close to 200,000 people on the opening day of Galaxy’s Edge and each of the days to follow during its first week.

The fact that people already know a Star Wars-themed land is coming is more than enough to draw them in. When Disney reveals new details, it makes the anticipation even greater and all the guests want to truly know is the exact dates when the lands will be open.

On Tuesday, Bob Iger spoke on the first quarter earnings of the fiscal year for The Walt Disney Company, and he was asked about how things may go with the opening of Galaxy’s Edge. While most of the time staying professional, Iger wasn’t going to make it seem like there would be much advertising needed.

Danny Cox

As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, Bob Iger confirmed that The Walt Disney Company may not spend a ton of money to advertise the opening of Galaxy’s Edge. With the amount of Star Wars and Disney fans in the world, it probably won’t be necessary. Iger eve joked on how he may possibly do it.

“Maybe I should just tweet – ‘It’s open!’ and that will be enough.”

Of course, he was joking around about that tweet, but it probably won’t take much more than that to get it done.

Once Disney officially announces the exact opening dates for Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, the word will spread in mere minutes. Bloggers and other websites will have the news out there in an instant and guests will begin making their plans to be there.

“We’re going to end up with incredibly popular and in-demand products with these two new lands. They’re large. They’re beautiful, and they’re extremely innovative. And they obviously leverage the popularity of the Star Wars brand.” “We’re going to have absolutely no problem getting attention… It’s not going to take much marketing to do that.”

Bob Iger knows business and he knows The Walt Disney Company very well as he’s been running it for years. The thing is, not much knowledge is needed for something as big as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as the name sells it all on its own. When it opens at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, a simple tweet would more than suffice in getting guests to crowd the parks and visit the new land.