NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Offer Svi Mykhailiuk And Second-Round Pick For Reggie Bullock, Per ‘Scoop B’

The Los Angeles Lakers have already offered their entire young core of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Ivica Zubac, and veteran shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope just to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans before the February NBA trade deadline. Unfortunately, Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps is still asking for more trade assets in return which made Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson decide to pull out of the trade negotiation, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

As of now, there is a strong possibility that the Pelicans will wait for the 2019 NBA offseason to trade Anthony Davis so NBA teams like the Boston Celtics could join the bidding. Though the Davis-to-LA trade is less likely to happen anytime soon, it doesn’t mean that the Lakers will no longer consider upgrading their current roster before the February NBA trade deadline.

On Twitter, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times revealed that the Lakers have called the Detroit Pistons to inquire about the availability of Reggie Bullock on the trade market.

“The Lakers have been among the teams that have contacted the Pistons about Reggie Bullock. So far Detroit hasn’t been very interested in moving him for what they’ve been offered. This is the last year of his deal and he’s making $2.5 million this year.”

Rumor: Lakers looking at swap of Svi, 2nd rounder for Reggie Bullock https://t.co/fmGzq3TXs0 — LeBron Wire (@LeBron_Wire) February 6, 2019

Since the 2018-19 NBA season started, three-point shooting has been one of the major issues for the Lakers. Based on his previous stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat, Lakers superstar LeBron James is more effective when being surrounded by players who can efficiently space the floor. Since being selected as the No. 25 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Reggie Bullock has established himself as a solid three-pointer.

As of now, the 27-year-old shooting guard is averaging 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 41.0 percent shooting from the field and 38.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc. In a potential deal with the Pistons, Brandon Robinson of Scoop B revealed via Twitter that the Lakers are willing to offer a trade package including rookie shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick.

“Rumor in Pistons/Lakers world: Bullock for Svi and a 2nd rounder.”

The Lakers wouldn’t mind losing a young player and a future draft pick if they are confident that Reggie Bullock could solidify their chance of ending their playoff drought this season. Acquiring Bullock won’t affect the Lakers’ salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 as his contract is set to expire after the season.