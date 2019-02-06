Chris Pratt Admits Starlord Was To Blame For Thanos’ Snap In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel fans will well remember the trauma of Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos collecting all the infinity stones led to him finally being able to snap his fingers at the end of the film, erasing half the life in the universe. Throughout the movie, there were numerous attempts by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to prevent the villain from being able to collect all the stones he needed to do so.

The one person fans have seemed to lay most of the blame on for Thanos succeeding in his murderous task is Starlord, played by Chris Pratt. Almost a year after the film’s release, Pratt has spoken up to say that he blames his character just as much as everyone else does, according to Comic Book.

While on the planet Titan, the Guardians of the Galaxy gathered together with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) where they tried to halt Thanos’ rampage by taking the Infinity Gauntlet from him.

Given that Thanos is a Titan, this required a group effort. Unfortunately, Starlord was too concerned about where Gamora (Zoe Saldana) was to focus on the task at hand, allowing Thanos to overpower the rest of them and retain the gauntlet.

It turns out Pratt is just as disappointed by Starlord’s actions as Marvel fans have been.

Speaking about the upcoming sequel, Avengers: Endgame, Pratt is excited for the big reveal about the aftermath of Infinity War when the film is released on April 26, and shared his two cents about Starlord messing stuff up.

“Oh no, I’m not nervous at all about Endgame coming out,” Pratt said. “I think it’s totally true, and I personally feel the same as everyone else about Star-Lord. But I know things, OK? And I feel like audiences are gonna be blown away when this next film comes out.”

Joe Russo, one of the directors of both Infinity War and Endgame, also commented on Starlord’s actions that allowed Thanos the opportunity to complete his villainous plan.

“That was the turning point of that scene. Again, these are flawed characters that make emotional choices, human choices. Had Quill not done that, the movie might have ended right there.”

His brother Anthony added, “That moment is very emotionally truthful, and I think that’s why we bought it in the moment and that’s why we loved it as a storytelling point because it made him so vulnerable.”

So far all the stars who appeared in Avengers: Infinity War are confirmed to appear in Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel Studios and the actors are giving away no secrets about who will be surviving the film. The only thing we do know is that the Russo brothers have already promised that this film will be even more brutal than the last.